Jimmy Patronis: More than $37 Million in Unclaimed Property Returned to Floridians in February

 4 days ago
This week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that more than $37 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of February 2022.

The Division of Unclaimed Property has returned more than $269 million to Floridians this fiscal year and since Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.6 billion has been returned to Floridians in unclaimed property.

“Florida currently has more than $2 billion left to be claimed in unclaimed property and as Florida’s CFO, I have made it my mission to return every cent to the rightful owners. It takes only a few minutes to search and there is absolutely no cost to you. It’s your money and it’s just waiting to be claimed! Search for unclaimed property now for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov,” Patronis said.

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property. To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

February 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region

• Pensacola – $829,100

• Panama City – $534,300

• Tallahassee – $809,400

• Jacksonville – $1.95 million

• Gainesville – $550,100

• Orlando – $5.63 million

• Tampa/St. Pete – $9.42 million

• Fort Myers/Naples – $1.77 million

• West Palm Beach – $6.39 million

• Miami – $9.67 million

