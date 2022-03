HOUMA, La. (KNOE) — A 15-year-old high school student in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime, according to the Associated Press. The teen, who is white, can be seen throwing cotton balls at a Black student and then hitting the student with his belt. The target of the attack then stands up and pushes the white student away. The setting appears to be a crowded school cafeteria at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma. Copies of the video are still circulating on social media at the time of this report.

HOUMA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO