ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky and Biden: Defenders of democracy

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ug1Dh_0ehsrWk100
© Getty Images

The Ukraine crisis is the story of two power couples. There’s the dynamic duo and defenders of democracy, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden . Then we have a deadly dictator and a dictator “wanna-be,” Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, represents the millions of brave people who fiercely resist Russian aggression. His partner, the president of the United States, is the leader of democratic nations across the world who are doing everything they can to stop the aggressors without starting a nuclear war.

Putin, the Russian dictator, wants to revive the Soviet Empire by force. His American enabler former President Trump did everything he could to soften the NATO alliance so his role model could cut through Eastern Europe like it was Swiss cheese.

The Ukrainian president’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday was must-see TV. It was a tour de force that will generate even more sympathy and support for his beleaguered nation.

He pulled out all the stops in his address to Congress, the American public and friends of democracy everywhere. Zelensky compared the Russian invasion of his nation to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the deadly attacks on 9/11. He presented a before-and-after video that dramatically compared his tranquil and peaceful nation before being bullied by Putin with the tumultuous aftermath of death and destruction.

The Ukrainian leader brought tears to the eyes of many jaded senators and representatives. The Biden administration did not bend to Zelensky’s ask for a no-fly zone across Ukraine, but it did announce after the compelling speech that the U.S. would send an additional $800 million in military aid, which includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and 2000 Javelin anti armored missiles.

---

RELATED OP-EDS FROM THE HILL

  • James M. Dubik: Putin's war exposes the cracks in the world order — can we fix them?

---

Ukraine took a TV comedian and elevated him into command of their nation, which Zelensky ably guides through dark days. The U.S. catapulted a television personality into the Oval Office with Trump, who quickly turned the presidency into a bad joke. Americans wisely canceled the show as quickly as the opportunity presented itself denying Trump a second term. Hopefully, Ukraine’s president will enjoy a longer tenure if he’s able to fend off the Russian invasion with the help of the other democracies in the world.

The difference between Zelensky and Trump is the distinction between hope and hate. Zelensky gives his besieged nation hope in dark times. Trump’s hateful rhetoric simply plunged the U.S. into a deeper and darker abyss.

The big question is whether Biden can resist growing public pressure to up the military ante and save Ukrainian democracy from Soviet-style imperialism without starting World War III. Western democracies balked when the Soviets invaded Czechoslovakia in the 60s but are now ready to step up to the plate to save democracy.

The Russian invasion could turn into a wider conflict. Last week, Russia attacked a site in Ukraine 15 miles from the border of NATO member Poland. If the explosion had landed just inside of the Polish border instead of just outside it, the blast could have ignited a much larger and even more deadly conflict. That’s why the world is better off with a steady hand like Biden at the helm, then it was with an impulsive POTUS like Trump as commander in chief.

Trump was completely unsuited to deal with crises, including the COVID-19 crisis that arguably ended his failed presidency. He seemed to spend more time thinking about the adverse political impact the pandemic had on his presidency than fighting the deadly plague.

The U.S. and the world went from the frying pan of the pandemic and into the fire with the Ukrainian crisis. The difference between the onslaught of COVID-19 in early 2020 and the Russian invasion is we have a cook in the White House who knows to mix the ingredients and bring the meal to the table without burning it or starting a fire in the kitchen.

While Biden defends democracy at home and abroad, Trump has a taste for totalitarian rule and an affinity for dictators like Putin. The ex-president stood in awe of Putin and seemed to envy his ability to have his way —without having to worry about formidable obstacles like voters rights, steadfast members of Congress or pesky federal judges.

The low point of Trump’s reign came on Jan. 6, 2021 when he gave a speech that fired up a crowd hell-bent on overturning the popular mandate for Biden, leading to a Soviet-style coup d’état invading, sacking and pillaging the nation’s sacred temple of democracy.

We’ll see Biden’s diplomatic skills in action next week when he travels to Europe meet with many of the same NATO leaders which Trump badgered and belittled during his failed presidency. By that time, the fierce Ukrainian resistance will be even under more pressure from Putin’s forces. Which means, Biden will be even under more pressure to rescue the fledgling democracy from the claws of the big bad Russian bear.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster and CEO of Bannon Communications Research. His podcast, “Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon,” airs on Periscope TV and the Progressive Voices Network. Follow him on Twitter: @BradBannon

Comments / 3

Related
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Ukraine#Russian#American#Nato#Swiss#Ukrainian#Congress#Japanese
Daily Beast

Russia Attacks Ukrainian Mosque as France and Germany Push Putin for Ceasefire

Russian forces continued their relentless shelling of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, striking a mosque-turned-shelter as world leaders continued to try and pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his vengeful war. Ukrainian officials confirmed Russian forces shelled a mosque in the center of Mariupol. The building, modeled after an...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit. Article continues below advertisement. Among the...
MILITARY
Washington Post

What Zelensky's joint address could mean for Biden

Good morning, Early Birds. Pour one out for Russian bondholders. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. Zelensky expected to detail the aid he wants to combat the Russian invasion. Zelensky's big speech is also a test for Biden: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lobbied President Biden unsuccessfully to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
The Hill

The Hill

513K+
Followers
62K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy