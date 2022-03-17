What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Tornado sirens to be tested on March 23

As we head into severe weather season, statewide tornado sirens will be activated starting March 23, as a part of the 2022 Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Sirens will activate at approximately 1:00 p.m.

The City of Lansing is in the process of improving their warning network, as a result there is a possibility that some may not sound during the test.

The National Weather Service is asking residents to use this time to practice finding a safe location to go as if there were an actual tornado warning.

A siren may be issued for a tornado warning or extreme winds of 80 MPH or higher.

Reward for Information Regarding Abandoned Pony’s Owner

Have you seen this little guy?

He’s a stray pony that was found abandoned in February and now, the Michigan Horse Welfare coalition is offering up a $1,500 reward for information leading to his owner.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office found the stray in the area of Hudson Road and Chase Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 437-7317.

New Apple Feature Allows Users with Masks to Unlock Phones

After two years of the pandemic, Apple is making it easier for people with masks on to unlock their iPhones.

Apple has released a new “Face ID with a Mask” option for iPhone models 12 and later as part of its IOS 15.4 update.

The company says this new feature will save people the trouble of punching in their passcodes, pulling down their masks or using their apple watches to unlock their phones.

The update will also allow masked users to access Apple Pay or authorize apps that require Face ID.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.