Clendenin, WV

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

By Moriah Davis, Bailey Brautigan, Merrily McAuliffe
 4 days ago

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found.

“We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives would not say what the other remains found were. In 2017, a missing person was reported from the area, but crews do not know if it’s that person yet.

“We’re working with the medical examiner’s office in Charleston to try to make identification as quick as possible,” Crawford said.

UPDATE (8:58 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue their search for more skeletal remains in the Kelly Hill area of Clendenin.

They say they expect to be there most of the morning and afternoon.

This is an update. The original story is below.

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains are found in Clendenin, just outside city limits.

According to Ana Pile with KCSO, A citizen found what he believed to be a human skull and contacted law enforcement.

The skull was found in the Twin Oaks area, in some woods, which makes searching for more remains difficult.

Detectives will be in the area for several hours and will likely return during daylight to conduct a secondary search.

There are no further details to release at this time.

We have a crew enroute. Stay with WOWK for the latest.

