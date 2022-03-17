ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Adelaide Inn general manager announces retirement

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPVDZ_0ehsqj9x00
Bill Roof.

– Bill Roof, general manager of the Adelaide Inn, this week announced his retirement effective April 29. Roof has spent 46 years in customer service and hospitality, the last 31 of those years as a hotel general manager.

Roof began his California career in 1981 as Food and Beverage Manager at the exclusive Brentwood Country Club in Brentwood, Calif. Ten years later he transitioned into the hotel business and has been the general manager of hotels in King City, San Simeon, and then hit the blossoming hotel boom in Paso Robles in 2003 where he was named the first general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites.

He also assisted in opening the Labellasera Hotel & Suites in 2007 and managed that as well. He moved to the Adelaide Inn in 2014.

Roof served on the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce for nine years and was chairman of the board in 2009. He has also served on the board of Travel Paso since its inception in 2008.

“Time goes by way too quickly,” Roof said. “I’ve enjoyed the ride I’ve been on all these years but it’s now time to spend more time with my wife Ellen and relax a little. My family at the Adelaide, especially Matt Masia, have been so supportive and kind to me over the years and I will genuinely miss them all very much.”

Comments / 1

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin discusses downtown parking

– Today I’d like to share a few thoughts with you about parking in Paso Robles. Several years ago, our downtown businesses petitioned the city council for assistance with what they said was an economic crisis for our city: the impact of employees parking in downtown parking spaces. they said all-day parking by employees was taking spaces which should be used by customers. These businesses wanted alternative parking for employees and they were very clear that the solution should not include the use of parking meters.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Parklets are a big waste of $851,651 in taxpayer money

– The Paso Robles City Council is now considering allowing restaurants to take up precious downtown parking spaces with parklets. There will be a workshop at Paso Robles City Hall on Tuesday, March 21, 3-5 p.m. They are also considering changing the downtown parking fees to $2 per hour, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, every day of the year. I have the following concerns:
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tom

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Tom. Tom is a sweet, gentle boy who is ready for a forever home. He is very easygoing and really just wants to stick by your side. He would like a home that can take him on short walks and show him lots of love.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton Historical Museum seeking historic photos

Number of photographs documenting the history of Templeton is sparse and the organization is seeking assistance. – The Templeton Historical Museum Society has initiated a drive to collect and preserve copies of old photographs of Templeton. Recently purchased hardware will be used to store and display the museum’s archive of photographs that will help document and preserve the history of the town.
TEMPLETON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Simeon, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
City
King City, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Business
Paso Robles Daily News

Vintage Sidecar, British Cars & Recycled Treasures show returns April 22

– Collectors, dealers, crafters, and garden enthusiasts are invited to participate in the recycled treasures portion of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Vintage Sidecar, Recycled Treasures, Pre-1950 Motorcycles & Vintage British Cars event on Saturday, April 22, in the downtown city park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are approximately 15 feet by 15 feet and cost $60 each. Admission to the event is free to the public.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Colleen Bojorquez named new Mid-State Fair CEO

Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. – The California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Colleen Bojorquez as the new Chief Executive Officer of the California Mid-State Fair and Paso Robles Event Center, effective March 1, 2022. Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to The Bearcat news in March 1938 – ‘Rube’s Day’

Posted: 6:25 am, March 17, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. “What fools these mortals be,” that’s what people might think if they look in on Paso High next Friday. April first, that’s Fool’s Day when everyone who wants to have a good time puts on a crazy costume and acts silly. The freshman and sophomores, not having seen Rube’s Day before, will probably look with awe at the undignified antics of the upperclassmen.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Food And Beverage#Hotels#Brentwood Country Club#The Hampton Inn Suites#The Board Of Travel Paso#Time
Paso Robles Daily News

Woods Humane hosting ‘St Catrick’s Day’ donation drive

Four-day donation drive in preparation for kitten season. – Woods Humane Society is preparing for kitten season on the Central Coast by hosting a four-day-long “St. Catrick’s Day” Weekend celebration that will include a kitten shower donation drive, a virtual webinar about fostering and kitten care needs, and an adult cat adoption promotion to help make room in the shelter for kittens, through March 20.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City shares tips for draining pools

Tips to help preserve your pool, protect community waterways, wildlife. ⎯ This week, the City of Paso Robles shared the following tips to help the community prepare for summer by caring for their pools and, if necessary, draining them. The following tips are designed to also help protect community waterways and wildlife during the draining process.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Paso Robles Daily News

Pasolivo takes home ‘best in show’, 16 awards at recent competition

Pasolivo was the most decorated producer in the 2022 field. – Pasolivo, a family-owned and award-winning olive oil producer based in the heart of California’s wine country, swept the 2022 Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition with its best-ever showing of 16 medals. Every olive oil put forward by the California producer was recognized by the competition’s esteemed panel of judges for “exemplifying exquisite depth of flavor” and a commitment to the extra virgin olive oil standards set by the International Olive Council.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City offering limited number of senior downtown parking permits

With permit, seniors can park in any paid parking space downtown without additional payment. – The City of Paso Robles will be offering 500 annual senior downtown parking permits starting March 28, 2022, to residents of Paso Robles. Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30. Permits are valid from April 1 – to March 31. With the permit, seniors can park in any paid parking space downtown without additional payment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dr. René Bravo named SLO citizen of the year

Local doctor honored at San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. – Dr. René Bravo, a community leader who has been “devoted to improving the overall health, safety, and wellbeing of the community,” was named the 2020/2021 Citizen of the Year during the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Saturday in front of nearly 500 attendees. This is the chamber’s most prestigious honor presented at the annual dinner in recognition of service to the community of San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Food & Wine magazine names local winemaker an innovator of the year

List highlights leaders ‘who are changing the way we drink for the better’. – Food & Wine Magazine this week named its 2022 Drinks Innovators of the Year. It recognizes eight people “who are making positive change in the way we drink, from developing a remarkably delicious non-alcoholic beer by rethinking the brewing process to creating a fund to help Black entrepreneurs succeed in the beverage industry,” the magazine says. The list includes Paso Robles winemaker Jason Haas of Tablas Creek Vineyard.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New wine tasting lounge opens downtown Paso Robles

Serial Wines Tasting Lounge now open at 1226 Park Street. – John Anthony Family of Wines has announced the opening of the Serial Wines Tasting Lounge in downtown Paso Robles’ historic Odd Fellow Building. A destination for “high-quality wines representative of Paso Robles’ diverse terroir,” the lounge will bring together the region’s top growers and the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio for an “experience unlike any other available in the area,” according to a press release.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Friends of the Elephant Seal seeking docents

– Friends of the Elephant Seal (FES) is recruiting new docents/ guides to help visitors at the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Viewing Area understand the life of the northern elephant seals that visit this beach. FES is a cooperating association with the California State Parks. Piedras Blancas is the largest...
ANIMALS
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy