Album review: Hot Water Music – Feel The Void

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine albums and almost 30 years into a career that’s resulted in them unintentionally reshaping post-hardcore in their image, Hot Water Music enter their third phase with nothing left to prove but plenty more to say. 'No story is ended, only revolving,' hollers Chuck Ragan on Killing Time,...

Kerrang

Chuck Ragan: My life in 10 songs

For almost three decades now – give or take their few years on hiatus – Hot Water Music have been at the top of the gruff-punk game, and have influenced countless bands along the way. That’s mainly because of the gravelly vocals of co-frontmen Chuck Ragan and Chris Wollard. But beneath that coarse exterior, as Chuck explains, they’re just vulnerable people just trying to find their way in life and hoping to inspire others as they do. With stunning new album Feel The Void (quite possibly the best of their career), Hot Water Music have managed to capture the quintessential essence that has defined them for so long while also breathing new life into it. These are the songs that got them – or Chuck, at any rate – there…
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Roxy Music: Roxy Music - Album Of The Week Club review

If its opening number, Re-Make/Re-Model, was, as Melody Maker journalist Richard Williams observed, Roxy Music’s musical manifesto, it was proclaiming that rock’n’roll as we knew it was undergoing a strange and irrevocable transformation. It's a song that would be a closer on any other album, but its...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Kerrang

Simple Plan announce new album, Harder Than It Looks

After releasing a couple of singles over the past few months, Simple Plan have now announced details of their upcoming sixth album, Harder Than It Looks. Due out on May 6, the follow-up to 2016’s Taking One For The Team sees the Canadian pop-punks embracing their roots, as they enthuse that: "We’re incredibly excited to finally share this news with our fans who have waited so patiently for this album. We poured our hearts and souls into these new songs and we’re so proud of this record.
MUSIC
Kerrang

VUKOVI have released a thundering new single, LASSO

Following its debut on Jack Saunders' Future Sounds Show on BBC Radio 1 last night, VUKOVI have officially unleashed their killer new single LASSO. Says vocalist Janine of the track: "LASSO is about being blinded by perception. People not seeing or understanding the real person underneath their 'pop star' status. Being pulled in all directions to please others only looking to gain from your success."
MUSIC
Kerrang

Heriot unleash Profound Morality from upcoming debut EP

Ahead of the release of next month's Profound Morality EP, Heriot have shared their debut's crushing title-track. Says drummer Julian Gage of the single: "Profound Morality is the title-track from our upcoming record. It illustrates the conflict of humanity in trying to maintain a clear conscience and how our weaknesses make us real. This song is unlike anything we’ve done before as Heriot."
MUSIC
Kerrang

Blood Command unleash emotional new single, I Just Want That Movie Ending

Blood Command have shared an emotionally powerful new single, I Just Want That Movie Ending. The band explain that the track is "about unrequited love – it describes the pain that is felt when the person you love most in the world doesn’t feel the same way, in fact they don’t even know you exist. The title is the heart-breaking realisation that even though you want the fairtytale ending, it will never happen as you can’t make someone fall in love with you."
MUSIC
Kerrang

Cave In talk new album Heavy Pendulum: “We had to make a great record, given the circumstances. If it sucked, this would all have been for nothing”

With 2019’s Final Transmission, it felt like Cave In might be waving farewell. Arriving eight years after previous LP White Silence, and 15 months on from the death of longtime bassist Caleb Scofield, its 31 minutes of polished-up demo recordings seemed to be the work of musicians tying up loose ends, more interested in helping the family of their late friend than plotting a path forward for their band.
BEVERLY, MA
Kerrang

††† (Crosses) are back with two new singles, Initiation and Protection

††† (Crosses) are back! The beloved experimental project featuring Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and producer / multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez have today (March 18) made their return with two new singles. Entitled Initiation and Protection, the pair's two new comeback efforts are their first original songs in a looooong...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Lights unveils new single, In My Head, featuring twenty one pilots’ Josh Dun

Ahead of the release of upcoming album PƎP on April 1, Lights has unveiled a new single featuring Josh Dun. The twenty one pilots sticksman lends his inimitable drumming talents to the single, which appropriately features lyrics like, 'I’m too busy dancing to the drum in my head…' Lights says of the meaning behind the song: “In My Head in a few words is about tuning out the chaos and the thousand voices telling us how to feel and act and look, and just doing things your way.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog: My life in 10 songs

Cypress Hill were the first band to take hip-hop to truly colossal, multi-platinum mainstream success. For many people, B-Real’s nasal delivery is the one they associate with the band, but co-MC Sen Dog’s harder pneumatic rapping has always provided a vital counterpoint, even when it wasn’t centre-stage. So too did his powerful style also lend itself readily to metal, hardcore and rap-rock crossovers: first in collaboration with established acts like Biohazard and Hed PE and then with his own bands SX-10 and Powerflo.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Alissic releases new video for Superstitious

Alt.pop artist Alissic has shared a spookily fun new video for her latest single Superstitious. With creative direction from her husband, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes, Alissic takes inspiration from Nosferatu in the black-and-white clip, which perfectly mirrors lyrics like, 'Words can be a dagger / You're walking under ladders,' and, 'Seven years of bad luck if you ever break my heart / Obsession can be vicious, I know your teeth are sharp.'
MUSIC
Kerrang

Nova Twins announce Supernova album shows

Nova Twins are set to celebrate their second album Supernova with a trio of their biggest UK gigs to date later this year. The duo will be taking on Glasgow's St Luke's, the Manchester Academy 2 and London's Electric Brixton in November for what they're dubbing the 'Supernova album tour'.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Royal Blood drop new single Honeybrains ahead of UK tour

With their UK arena tour kicking off tomorrow night (March 19) at the Swansea Arena, Royal Blood have shared an excellent surprise new single, Honeybrains. Following last year's Typhoons album, the duo say that, "Instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it’d be fun to let you in on what we’ve been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far! It’s as new to us as it is to you. Crank it."
MUSIC

