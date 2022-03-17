Maine climate science project gets $1M boost from feds

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The federal government is providing nearly $1 million to support a University of Maine project to share climate science research.

The money will go to the university’s Maine Climate Science Information Exchange, which is designed to serve as a coordination hub that shares research and supports Maine’s Climate Action Plan, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Thursday. The administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills unveiled the action plan in 2020 and it has a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.

The funding is one of ten community projects funded through requests made by Pingree. She said the UMaine exchange program will allow the Climate Action Plan to “come to life and put Maine closer to achieving our collective goal towards a sustainable and habitable future.”

Mills said the hub will help UMaine fulfill its role as “a vital partner in helping understand and address climate change in Maine.”