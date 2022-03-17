5 things you need to know - Thursday, March 17

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, March 17.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Rain and snow continue Thursday, providing great moisture for Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Rain has transitioned to snow overnight at elevations above 5,000 feet. Snow and rain will continue through the afternoon.

Conditions clear out and warm up Friday through the weekend. This weekend 50s and 60s return. The next chance of snow arrives Monday into Tuesday, and will likely be another sloppy wet spring snow. Next week's storm looks to be much windier as well, bringing some potential for blizzard conditions.

_____

Be Careful on the roads this morning

Roads are a bit slushy and icy in spots, particularly in the northern part of El Paso County and in the mountains.

If you're driving today, take it slow, give plenty of space, and look out for snow plows.

_____

School Closures and Delays

A number of schools in our area of canceled or delayed because of the weather.

Pueblo District 70 mountain schools, Falcon District 49 and Lewis Palmer District 38 are closed.

Several others are delayed, including Colorado Springs District 11 and Academy School District 20.

Several school are closed today because of spring break.

_____

Denver International Airport at 68 cancellations

If you need to catch a flight, be sure to check with your airline to see if your flight will be canceled or delayed.

So far there are 2 cancellations out of the Colorado Springs airport, and 68 out of DIA.

_____

Colorado Springs Police looking for 2 assault suspects

Police need some help finding two men who they say assaulted someone outside of a gas station.

It happened at Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

One of the men has short hair with a tattoo on his left arm, and the second has long, curly hair and tattoos on his left hand and arm.

If you have any information call springs police right away.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.