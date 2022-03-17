ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK says there is "very very strong evidence" Russia's Putin behind war crimes in Ukraine

 4 days ago
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday there was "very, very strong evidence" of war crimes being committed in Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind them, but it stopped short of calling him a war criminal.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Putin a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were "unforgivable". read more

Asked if Britain was prepared to echo those remarks, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told BBC radio:

"There's very, very strong evidence that war crimes have been committed and that Vladimir Putin is behind them."

"It is ultimately a matter for the International Criminal Court to decide who is or isn't a war criminal, and for us to bring the evidence."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Comments / 106

Wilna Bass
4d ago

Geez ! You think their bombing innocent people was a clue? Ugh! Red tape , endless circles in handling an invasion unwarranted.

Vernon Jamison
3d ago

Putin is a vampire, he needs blood (death), once he kill enough to satisfy his thirst, he will go back into his coffin until he mouth gets dry,or until the rest of the world supply him with a unlimited blood supply, only the Lord God Almighty can destroy this demon,because he was allowed to get to wicked by human allowances

Patrick Steele
3d ago

DUH! of course he is. but the USA and NATO will drag their feet doing anything bc they're afraid of Putin. they can stop this immediately but refuse

