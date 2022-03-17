ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co Commissioners March 15, 2022 Meeting Briefs

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 4 days ago
On Tuesday, March 15, Department of Planning and Growth Management Director Deborah Carpenter and Planning Director Jim Campbell provided the Board of County Commissioners with a presentation on equity in the Department of Planning and Growth Management’s planning process.

The department is proposing to incorporate equity in public engagement considerations by not only using traditional engagement methods such as community meetings, public hearings, charettes, and traditional advertising methods, but also intentional equity methods to include virtual, in-person, and hybrid formats; education on using various formats; going directly to residents with flexible times; providing amenities such as childcare and food; and providing translators. The department is currently incorporating equity through sub-area plans, Comprehensive Plan Update, Zoning Rewrite, public hearings, public outreach, and other community issues.

Commissioners Comments

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) requested that the county changes the lights at the Charles County Courthouse to blue and gold to reflect solidarity with Ukraine and recognize the Ukraine people and any residents who are Ukrainian or have loved ones with Ukrainian roots. County Commissioners approved this request.

Open Session Briefings

  • Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County . There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, residents can make their own vaccination appointments, and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics and testing sites, visit the Department of Health’s website . At-home COVID tests and KN95 mask distributions are available at public libraries and other local organizations and places of worship.
  • University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Vice President of Ancillary Services Bill Grimes shared that there are no patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • Chief of Media Services Jen Harris provided an update on the county’s communication efforts, which is focused on the state’s priority to increase vaccination booster shots for eligible individuals.
  • Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the latest statistics and schools’ COVID-19 screening program.
  • County Attorney Wes Adams provided a presentation and request to introduce Bill 2022-02 Code of Ethics . Updates to the state ethic laws were passed by the General Assembly in 2021, which the county must reflect in the local code to remain in compliance. County Commissioners approved the bill and set a public hearing for Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.
  • Planning Supervisor Cathy Thompson and Planner III Joel Binkley provided a presentation and request to approve modifications to Rosewick Road Access Management Plan . County Commissioners approved the requested modification to Charles County Road Ordinance, including relocating access point N and removing parcel 376 from access point N, and reassigning to access point J on Rosewick Road, pending submission of a signed permanent access agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police.
  • The update on the Pretrial Release Program will be rescheduled at a later date, due to Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell providing oral testimony for bills.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session . Multiple hearings were held on Tuesday, March 15, including House Bill 514/ Senate Bill 388 with only written testimony accepted; and Mitchell will provide oral testimony for House Bill 1416 and House Bill 1423/ Senate Bill 965. A hearing was held on Friday, March 11 for House Bill 1415.

County Commissioners discussed Senate Bill 297 , specifically concerns with changing the radius of sports wagering facility locations from 1.5 miles to a 10-mile radius . County Commissioners requested Mitchell modify and resubmit the original letter of opposition to include a request that Charles County’s inclusion in the bill is referred to summer study.

Other highlighted bills included House Bill 1428, Senate Bill 1010/ House Bill 486, House Bill 1433, and Senate Bill 685. County Commissioners requested additional information from the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism for Senate Bill 685.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Appointments

  • Appointed Craig Renner to the Planning Commission.
  • Appointed Michelle Jones as District 1 representative to the Board of License Commissioners.

Next Commissioners Session: March 22, 2022

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

The post Charles Co Commissioners March 15, 2022 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Jaymi Sterling formally files for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 3/15/2022: Leonardtown, Md. – Today, Jaymi Sterling (Republican), a 14-year veteran prosecutor, officially filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Sterling, a life-long Republican, will be running in the Republican primary election for St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney. “As we see big-city crime creep into our county, we need new leadership to stand […] The post Jaymi Sterling formally files for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lawmakers can’t guarantee benefits of Maryland gas tax holiday plan

ANNAPOLIS – Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that he is working with legislators to address concerns that service station owners could pocket the benefits of an emergency 30-day gas tax holiday the Maryland General Assembly is working to pass this week. Consumer advocates and tax experts across the country are skeptical that consumers will […] The post Lawmakers can’t guarantee benefits of Maryland gas tax holiday plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

USPS proposes moving Great Mills Post Office

GREAT MILLS, MD — The U.S. Postal Service is proposing the relocation of the Great Mills Post Office, at 20210 Point Lookout Rd, Great Mills, MD, 20634.  The lease for this location will expire and a new facility will be needed.  The USPS proposes moving to a building within 1 mile of the current location. The […] The post USPS proposes moving Great Mills Post Office appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
GREAT MILLS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Long-COVID Assessment for St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 15, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and WellCheck have partnered to determine the impact of post-COVID conditions (also known as “Long COVID”) on St. Mary’s County residents. Community members who have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to complete a brief, anonymous survey on the HIPAA-compliant WellCheck […] The post Long-COVID Assessment for St. Mary’s County appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan: Degree requirement for thousands of Maryland jobs dropped

(The Center Square) – Seeking qualified applicants who don’t possess a four-year degree to fill Maryland jobs is the focus of a new workforce development program, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced the launch of the Skilled Through Alternative Routes program on Tuesday, which is designed to recruit individuals who possess the skills needed […] The post Hogan: Degree requirement for thousands of Maryland jobs dropped appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Commission for Women recognizes CSM Director of Admissions Shelby Potts

College of Southern Maryland, (CSM) Director of Admissions Shelby Potts, of Owings, was honored March 12 during the Calvert County Commission for Women’s 19th Annual Women of the World Awards Celebration. Potts received the 2022 Outstanding Achievement for Business in recognition of her outstanding achievements in support of the Calvert County United Way. Potts was one […] The post Calvert County Commission for Women recognizes CSM Director of Admissions Shelby Potts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board of Education March meeting updates

The Board of Education of Charles County met on March 8, 2022, for its regular meeting. A meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here. Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page here.   The following are important meeting updates.   Superintendent update  Superintendent of Schools […] The post Charles Co. Board of Education March meeting updates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Regional Airport to get get $295,000 from the Federal Infrastructure bill

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) today announced $31,662,850 in the first round of federal funding to airports across the state from the bipartisan infrastructure law. This funding comes from the U.S. Department […] The post St. Mary’s Regional Airport to get get $295,000 from the Federal Infrastructure bill appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

