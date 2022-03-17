Charles Co Commissioners March 15, 2022 Meeting Briefs

On Tuesday, March 15, Department of Planning and Growth Management Director Deborah Carpenter and Planning Director Jim Campbell provided the Board of County Commissioners with a presentation on equity in the Department of Planning and Growth Management’s planning process.

The department is proposing to incorporate equity in public engagement considerations by not only using traditional engagement methods such as community meetings, public hearings, charettes, and traditional advertising methods, but also intentional equity methods to include virtual, in-person, and hybrid formats; education on using various formats; going directly to residents with flexible times; providing amenities such as childcare and food; and providing translators. The department is currently incorporating equity through sub-area plans, Comprehensive Plan Update, Zoning Rewrite, public hearings, public outreach, and other community issues.

Commissioners Comments

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) requested that the county changes the lights at the Charles County Courthouse to blue and gold to reflect solidarity with Ukraine and recognize the Ukraine people and any residents who are Ukrainian or have loved ones with Ukrainian roots. County Commissioners approved this request.

Open Session Briefings

Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County . There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, residents can make their own vaccination appointments, and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics and testing sites, visit the Department of Health’s website . At-home COVID tests and KN95 mask distributions are available at public libraries and other local organizations and places of worship.

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Vice President of Ancillary Services Bill Grimes shared that there are no patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Chief of Media Services Jen Harris provided an update on the county’s communication efforts, which is focused on the state’s priority to increase vaccination booster shots for eligible individuals.

Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the latest statistics and schools’ COVID-19 screening program.

County Attorney Wes Adams provided a presentation and request to introduce Bill 2022-02 Code of Ethics . Updates to the state ethic laws were passed by the General Assembly in 2021, which the county must reflect in the local code to remain in compliance. County Commissioners approved the bill and set a public hearing for Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

Planning Supervisor Cathy Thompson and Planner III Joel Binkley provided a presentation and request to approve modifications to Rosewick Road Access Management Plan. County Commissioners approved the requested modification to Charles County Road Ordinance, including relocating access point N and removing parcel 376 from access point N, and reassigning to access point J on Rosewick Road, pending submission of a signed permanent access agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police.

The update on the Pretrial Release Program will be rescheduled at a later date, due to Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell providing oral testimony for bills.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session . Multiple hearings were held on Tuesday, March 15, including House Bill 514/ Senate Bill 388 with only written testimony accepted; and Mitchell will provide oral testimony for House Bill 1416 and House Bill 1423/ Senate Bill 965. A hearing was held on Friday, March 11 for House Bill 1415.

County Commissioners discussed Senate Bill 297 , specifically concerns with changing the radius of sports wagering facility locations from 1.5 miles to a 10-mile radius . County Commissioners requested Mitchell modify and resubmit the original letter of opposition to include a request that Charles County’s inclusion in the bill is referred to summer study.

Other highlighted bills included House Bill 1428, Senate Bill 1010/ House Bill 486, House Bill 1433, and Senate Bill 685. County Commissioners requested additional information from the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism for Senate Bill 685.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A fiscal 2022 budget amendment increase of $285,000 for additional building plan reviews that are being handled by a third-party contractor.

of $285,000 for additional building plan reviews that are being handled by a third-party contractor. The fiscal 2022 Charles County Public Schools Approved Operating Budget to account for additional funding approved by the county during the fiscal 2022 budget adoption to support professional development services for the well-being of employees and staff for Charles County Public Schools.

Appointments

Appointed Craig Renner to the Planning Commission.

Appointed Michelle Jones as District 1 representative to the Board of License Commissioners.

Next Commissioners Session: March 22, 2022

