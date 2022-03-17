ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Sweep Bears in a Weekday Non-Conference Doubleheader

By Tommy Rinder, St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (4-2) hosted a non-conference weekday doubleheader this afternoon. (Mar. 15). The Seahawks welcomed the St Joseph’s College of Brooklyn Bears (2-6) to campus where they swept the series 2-0. The Seahawks came out on top in game one by a score of 3-2 and then followed their performance with another win in game two. The final was 12-4  . Both games were played in seven innings.

How It Happened (Game One)

  • St. Joseph’s College scored the first three runs of the game as the Seahawks were slow coming out of the gate offensively. The Bears led the Seahawks 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth.
  • St. Mary’s was finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. George Berbakos hit a deep drive to center field that was able to bring home the Seahawks’ first run of the afternoon. Berbakos doubled on the play. Nate Brown kept the momentum going for St. Mary’s and connected on a single that brought home Max Elliot from third to tie the game. On the same play, George Berbakos was able to reach home on an error from the Bears’ third baseman and give the Seahawks their first lead of the ball game. St. Mary’s led 3-2 going into the final two innings of play.
  • Three runs was the magic number for the Seahawks today as no team was able to reach home plate again in the contest. St. Mary’s took game one, 3-2.
Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

  • George Berbakos led the Seahawks in hits on the day with two. Berbakos was also able to contribute an RBI.
  • Nate Brown finished with a hit and the game tying RBI. .
  • Jake Sandbridge earned the win on the mound for the Seahawks in game one. Sandbridge faced 24 batters and struck out seven. Jake Wills made an appearance in the final innings and was credited with the save.

How It Happened (Game Two)

  • The Seahawks once again found themselves trailing in the early innings of the ball game.St. Joseph’s led 6-2 after two innings. Nate Brown recorded an RBI single in the first inning. The Seahawks were able to bring home another run off an error from the Bears in the second inning.
  • The Seahawks found themselves in another hole, down 8-3 going into the fourth inning. The momentum began to flip as the Seahawks exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning. Ian Walters and Derrick Booker both had two RBI’s in the inning, while George Berbakos and Brett Rothman also contributed an RBI each. The Seahawks jumped on top 10-8 after an impressive fourth inning.
  • St. Mary’s was able to cushion their lead in the fifth and sixth innings thanks to RBI’s from George Berbakos and Adrian Auber . The Seahawks were able to hold on and out last the Bears by a score of 12-9.

Inside the Box Score

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Mar. 18th vs. Penn State Berks | 3 PM

The post Seahawks Sweep Bears in a Weekday Non-Conference Doubleheader appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

