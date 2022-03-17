ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary’s to host Government job fair in late April

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
 4 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Are you looking for a rewarding career? Do you want to make the St. Mary’s County community a fantastic place to live and work? Consider working for St. Mary’s County Government!

St. Mary’s County Government is hosting a job fair on Saturday, April 23, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center & Leonardtown Library. There will be representatives of multiple county departments, including the Department of Aging & Human Services, Emergency Services, Land Use & Growth Management, the Department of Public Works & Transportation, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Representatives will be on-site to talk with you about working with their teams and the available vacant positions to which you can apply. It is strongly encouraged to bring copies of your resume. The Leonardtown Library computer lab will provide computer access all day.

For more information, contact the Department of Aging & Human Services Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, Sarah Miller, at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or 301-475-4200, ext. 1073.

To view and apply for current St. Mary’s County Government job openings, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/hro/vacancies/ .

The post St. Mary’s to host Government job fair in late April appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

