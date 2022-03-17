ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes Further

By Lawrence Nga
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

The stock market correction has turned ugly lately. What started with high-growth tech stocks has now escalated to include most companies amid deepened geopolitical tensions, growing inflation risks, and more.

While unpleasant, a market correction is also an opportunity for long-term investors to buy stocks in good companies with strong tailwinds. One way to do this is to invest in the leading companies in the emerging metaverse. Let's take a look at two companies that are likely winners in the virtual worlds of the metaverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaJeE_0ehspr0k00

Image source: Getty Images.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX)

Nowadays, having a conversation about the metaverse usually begins with Roblox. It is one of the first companies to foray into the metaverse and has been one of the most successful. Just ask any youngster in the U.S., Europe, and other parts of the world about Roblox, and they will give you an elaborate explanation of its platform and the popular games on it.

The popularity of the Roblox platform is also evident in its numbers. Daily active users (DAUs) more than tripled from 15.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 to 49.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Similarly, bookings surged more than fivefold from $142 million to $770 million during the same period thanks to an increase in DAUs and higher spending per user. In addition, the company has delivered positive operating cash flow in each of the last 12 quarters.

Roblox had some great runs in the past. But can it continue to grow in the future? I think so. For starters, the metaverse is here to stay. Technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality are becoming more mature. Improvement in supporting infrastructures like 5G connectivity, high-performance chips, and low-cost computing will help power the metaverse into the future.

Besides, major tech companies like Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Alphabet are investing heavily in this emerging industry. So it's hard to imagine it not taking off. Even JPMorgan expects the industry to create a trillion-dollar yearly revenue stream.

As the top dog, Roblox already has a head start with around 50 million DAUs as of Dec 2021. Moreover, it has a community of loyal developers who have been growing with the company. By building better games, these developers will help Roblox attract new users and retain existing ones. A growing user base, in turn, motivates game developers to invest even more in building quality games.

Bottom line: I think Roblox can sustain its flywheel of growing user base and innovative games. And as the metaverse industry develops, the gaming company is well-positioned to benefit from potential new-use cases in areas like education, e-commerce, advertising, and others. It is not a company to miss if you want to ride the metaverse wave.

Unity Software

Unity Software is a game-development platform that enables game creators to create and run interactive and real-time 2D and 3D content on almost any platform, including virtual reality and augmented reality devices.

While Unity provides a suite of tools , its most important feature is its game engine. Think of it as software to build games. With Unity's game engine, developers can now create their games at a low cost and with a short development cycle. Unity also enables developers to operate their games on its platform through hosting, customer management, and monetization.

Game developers are pretty much locked into Unity's ecosystem, making it very difficult for them to switch providers. Even if they do switch, the other choice is Unreal Engine. That probably explains Unity's high net-retention rate of 140% in December  2021, up from 138% in 2020.

With a sticky customer base within a limited market, Unity is well-positioned as game developers move toward the metaverse. After all, developers are already familiar with Unity, which understands their needs. Unity just has to sustain its innovation around these needs.

On top of that, Unity is leveraging its software capabilities to develop strategic partnerships with companies beyond the gaming industry. For example, the software provider partnered with Hyundai Motor to improve the efficiency and productivity of the manufacturing process. It also worked with eBay so that sellers can offer customers an interactive, 360-degree view of the items for sale.

In short, Unity has strategically positioned itself to prosper in the growing metaverse. And if investors have an opportunity to buy the stock on the dip (during a market crash, for example), they should grab it.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft, Roblox Corporation, and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares) and eBay and recommends the following options: short April 2022 $62.50 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The Stock Market#Metaverse Stocks#Getty Images
Motley Fool

Market Correction: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

The S&P 500 has fallen over 12% from its high. Shopify should benefit as e-commerce continues to become more popular with consumers. The Trade Desk should benefit as programmatic digital advertising continues to take share from traditional media buying. In the early days of the pandemic, the S&P 500 fell...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

XPeng Stock Is Crashing Today: Is It a Buy?

XPeng looks cheap by conventional valuation metrics and could have a big upside, but the stock is still risky. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
Motley Fool

Worried About Another Market Crash? Buy Amazon.

Amazon has been growing revenue and profit for years. The company has two businesses to power gains: retail and cloud computing. Both of these businesses have what it takes to grow, even during a market crash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

The metaverse might be the biggest growth opportunity of the next decade. The two metaverse stocks to buy tackle immediate and long-term growth opportunities. Meanwhile, the stock to avoid has a questionable operating model. Though there are no shortage of high-growth trends for investors to choose from, none appears to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Worried About Market Volatility? Buy These 3 Stocks and Relax

The S&P 500 has gotten off to a lackluster start in 2022, with markets seeing plenty of volatility. Market makers and exchanges can benefit from the higher volume that comes with volatile markets. Virtu Financial, Tradeweb Markets, and Intercontinental Exchange should all perform well in the current environment. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Sizzling Growth Stocks to Buy During a Biden Bear Market

Though bear markets can be scary in the short run, they're the ideal time to put your money to work. These rapidly growing stocks check all the appropriate boxes for patient investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-Off

Palo Alto Networks' acquisition strategy continues to pay off. Dynatrace has a modern take on IT infrastructure and application monitoring. Elastic is growing rapidly as it makes the most of the data analytics segment of the security industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
170K+
Followers
84K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy