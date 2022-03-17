ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Buying a New Car in 2022? How to Keep Your Insurance Costs Down

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PlOfO_0ehsphQi00

Image source: Getty Images

When you own a car, it's more than just your auto loan payments you need to worry about fitting into your budget. You also need to pay to fuel and maintain your vehicle.

And then there's auto insurance to think about. There are certain factors that can drive the cost of your premiums up, and one of them is purchasing a new car, as opposed to a used one.

Right now, though, there's a shortage of used vehicles, and given that used car prices are up, you may decide to buy a new car this year instead. You'll know the car has never been in an accident, and you'll generally be entitled to a warranty that spares you from certain costs within the first few years of owning your vehicle.

But if you're going to buy a car that's new, it pays to do what you can to keep your insurance costs to a minimum. Here are some options that may work for you.

1. Don't buy too expensive a vehicle

The more a car costs, the more money it can take to insure it. If you want to keep your auto insurance to a reasonable level, don't buy the top-end model of the car you're looking at. Instead, think carefully about the features you really need. You may find a mid-tier model works well for you -- and fits better into your budget.

2. Be careful with extra safety features

Many new cars today come loaded with built-in safety features, like collision warning and blind spot cameras that are supposed to make it easier to switch lanes. But don't assume these features will lower your insurance costs. Quite the contrary -- because some of these built-ins can be costly to fix, you might spend more on car insurance if you purchase a vehicle that features them. A passenger-side mirror with a built-in safety camera, for example, is apt to cost more to replace than a standard mirror with no camera built in.

3. Shop around for different rates

Auto insurers take different factors into account when determining premiums. These include your driving history, your age, and even your credit score. It's a good idea to shop around for rate quotes if you're buying a new car. You may find one insurance company in your area has a better deal than most.

4. Bundle your auto and homeowners insurance

If you own a home, or are planning to purchase one this year, then you may have an opportunity to save money on both auto and homeowners insurance . Often, if you use the same company for both types of insurance, you'll get a discount on each. This isn't something that's guaranteed, but if you need both homeowners and auto insurance, it pays to see how bundling your policies impacts your rates.

A new car can be expensive enough in its own right. Take these steps to potentially lower your auto insurance costs -- and make vehicle ownership more affordable on a whole.

Top credit card wipes out interest
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card
can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Homeowners Insurance Went Up? Here Are 4 Reasons Why

Rising homeowners insurance premiums can be a burden -- but it's a cost you might get stuck with. It's important to prepare for your homeowners insurance costs rising over time. There are several factors that could lead to higher premium rates, some of which may be out of your control.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Insurance Premiums#New Cars#Insurance Policies#Vehicles
US News and World Report

How Much Can You Save Bundling Your Car Insurance?

Insurers tout the money-saving benefits of bundling car insurance in ads and on their websites. But is bundling policies worth it? This guide will walk you through the process of deciding whether or not to bundle your auto insurance. Many companies offer multipolicy or multiline discounts, also known as bundling,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WSET

You may be eligible to receive $5,000 on your tax refund thanks to stimulus law

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Those who welcomed a new baby to their family in 2021 could qualify to receive up to $5,000 on their tax refund this year. This is due to two tax credits in the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. Parents who meet eligibility requirements would receive $3,600 thanks to an expanded child tax credit and a $1,400 stimulus check for dependents, according to Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Deduct these things to save yourself $1,000s

Millions of Americans receive refunds each year, and most make claims and deductions in an attempt to get the largest refund possible from the IRS. Deductions will exempt part of your income from being taxed. What ends up happening is your taxable income is lowered, so getting more deductions is...
INCOME TAX
WSAZ

Car tax refunds start being processed Monday

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Refund checks start going out Monday, February 28, for those who may have overpaid on their car taxes in 2022 before Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order to curb the impact of inflation on car values. “We were looking at a 40% vehicle tax...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
170K+
Followers
84K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy