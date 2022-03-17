ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Weather Blog: Full Worm Moon rises early Friday morning

By Mike Susko
By Mike Susko

 4 days ago

A full moon will rise in the Northwest Arkansas/River Valley sky late Thursday night/early Friday morning. Here’s everything you need to know about the Full Worm Moon.

Why Is It Called The Full Worm Moon?

The full moon in March is known as the Full Worm Moon. According to tradition, beetle larvae would begin to emerge from the bark of trees during the spring thaw. However, it was originally thought to refer to earthworms that would show up as soil temperatures increased in the Spring.

You may hear Wednesday’s full moon referred to as other nicknames too. Some of those include:

  • Eagle Moon (Algonquin)
  • Goose Moon (Cree)
  • Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe)
  • Sugar Moon (Ojibwe)
  • Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)
  • Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine)

In Christianity, the March full moon is known as the Lenten Moon, but only if it is the last full moon of the winter season. If the full moon occurs after the Vernal Equinox, it is referred to as the Paschal Full Moon.

Thursday Night/Friday Morning Conditions

If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of the Worm Moon, Mother Nature won’t be cooperating with us this year. Showers and thunderstorms will likely be in the area throughout the night, especially around peak illumination. Peak illumination will occur at 2:20 A.M. CDT on Friday, March 18.

After Friday morning’s full moon, the next one will occur on Saturday, April 16, and will be known as the Full Pink Moon.







