Local church seeks sponsors to ship donated goods to Ukraine

The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield is looking for sponsors to help pay the $110,000 needed to ship donations to Ukraine.

The church has been collecting donations for a week, and has thousands of pounds of food, diapers, hygiene items, medical supplies, and more for the people of Ukraine. Now, The Ridge needs a corporation or private sponsors to help underwrite the $110,000 cost to ship the supplies to the Ukrainian/Moldova border.

Hundreds of thousands of people, most of whom are women and children, have crossed the border seeking safety from Russian troops invading Ukraine. They have had to leave all their belongings behind.

The Ridge Community Church wants to help, but their current sponsors aren't enough to get the items shipped by air to the border.

“Our community has stepped up in a big way through this effort, as we knew they would,” said Jodi Tonarelli, Executive Pastor for The Ridge. “It’s a testament to the human spirit that connects us all - that desire to help in times of need. We hope very much to secure a partner this week who will take on the cost of shipping these items by air to the people who desperately need them.”

In addition to monetary assistance, The Ridge is also seeking donations of 30 shipping pallets and boxes.

The Ridge Community Church says anyone can help their efforts by donating money online, donating items in person, or by ordering from The Ridge's Amazon wish list. Details for all of these options are here.

The Ridge's donation drive will conclude on March 20.

Any organizations or individuals interested in learning more about the underwriting opportunity should contact Olivia Marks, Communications Director at The Ride, at 414-238-5408 or email her at omarks@theridgecc.com.

