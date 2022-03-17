ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, Milwaukee final two for 2024 GOP Convention

By Julia Manchester
 4 days ago
The Republican National Committee (RNC) will choose between Milwaukee and Nashville for the site of the 2024 Republican Convention.

The committee confirmed the news to The Hill on Thursday.

“The RNC is very appreciative of the overwhelming interest and competitive bids from cities across the country, especially Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh, to host the 2024 Republican National Convention," RNC senior adviser Richard Walters said in a statement. "We look forward to entering the final stages of the selection process and delivering an incredible convention for our Party."

An RNC source told The Hill that committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was in Milwaukee on Wednesday to make up for a previously scheduled visit she missed as a result of a canceled flight.

If Milwaukee is chosen as the host city, it would be the first city to host back-to-back national conventions since New York City hosted Democrats’ 1976 and 1980 national conventions. The Democratic National Convention was held in Milwaukee, as well as in virtual sites across the country, in 2020.

Salt Lake City was originally in the running to serve as a potential Republican convention site, but the city did not have the availability to host the event in 2024 as a result of scheduled renovations to its arena, according to the RNC source.

