ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Robb Recommends: This Venison Is Great for Steak Lovers Looking to Eat a Little Healthier

By Jeremy Repanich
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR1nE_0ehsnMjT00

Click here to read the full article.

A steak obsessive has expanded to a different red meat. First Light, the New Zealand company that prides itself on its unique offering of grass-fed Wagyu beef—and an exclusive invite-only steak club —has launched a new online store in the US. And along with the chance to now buy whole ribeye loins and massive full plate Wagyu short rib, the company has introduced a line of grass-fed venison too. And it’s pretty great.

I recently received a five-bone rack of venison from the shop to give it a try myself. Being that it’s First Light, the meat is antibiotic and hormone-free and the venison is raised humanely in New Zealand. Upon unwrapping the roast, it’s immediately evident how lean it is—less fat than skinless chicken, in fact. So there was a part of me that was worried about overcooking it and making it tough. Admittedly, I’m not someone who has cooked venison at home, so I didn’t want to get too complicated in my preparation. I also wanted to taste the quality of the meat, so I opted for a straightforward recipe that wouldn’t mask its natural flavor.

I started by heating butter and oil in a cast iron pan and then after trimming the silver skin on the rack placed the rack bone-side-up in the pan to get a hard sear. As it sizzled away, I added smashed garlic cloves and fresh rosemary to the party, then flipped the meat and began to baste the rack with the herb-infused brown butter. I sunk my digital thermometer into the center of the roast, set it for 130 degrees and slid the pan into a 350-degree oven. Throughout its time roasting, I’d pop the door open to offer a little more basting. Once that rested, I sliced it into chops, then finished each one with fleur de sel and a drizzle of brown butter from the pan.

When the moment of truth arrived and my steak knife met the venison, it struck me how little resistance it found. This rack is very lean, but despite that, the meat was beautifully tender. As for flavor, the gameyness of the meat is subtle, with a ferrous accent on the finish. So those red meat lovers out there looking for a leaner but still delicious alternative, First Light’s venison may be for you.


Buy Now: $105

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

How to Make a Wild Eyed Rose, a Classic Cocktail With an Irish Whiskey Backbone

Click here to read the full article. In order to talk about the Wild Eyed Rose and why you’ve probably never heard of it, I think first we should talk about what a “pickle-back” is. In case you’ve never had the pleasure, let me describe it to you: First, pour a shot of alcohol, usually Irish whiskey. Then open a jar of pickles, but instead of grabbing one, you use a few fingers to hold back the pickles while you pour the liquid—that silty turbid medium, the sweetened vinegar brine, the stuff you’d throw away without a second’s thought once the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: This New 18-Year-Old Crown Royal Blended Whisky Won’t Disappoint Single Malt Snobs

Click here to read the full article. Do you drink Canadian whisky? Come on, you can admit it, don’t be ashamed. After all, it’s one of the most popular spirits here in the US, so someone’s drinking it. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, Canadian whisky has grown by 13 percent over the last five years equaling $2.5 billion in revenue. And the leading Canadian whisky brand is Crown Royal, a blend that comes packaged in a fetching purple bag (the brand can afford this extra flair, based on the numbers). But “serious” whiskey drinkers, the type that post crotch...
DRINKS
Robb Report

These ‘Supersized’ 6-Liter Bottles of Vintage Buffalo Trace Bourbon Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Buffalo Trace Distillery is auctioning five gigantic bottles of coveted vintage bourbon this month, all in the name of charity. The expression in question is an O.F.C. Bourbon Whiskey that was distilled in 1982 in what was then the George T. Stagg Distillery. Touted as Buffalo Trace’s only vintage-dated bourbon, it has been quietly maturing for more than a quarter of a century while gaining greater complexity. “This remarkable whiskey transitions to a memorable finish of dried dark fruit with delightful lingering oak,” Harlen Wheatley, master distiller at Buffalo Trace Distillery, said in a statement....
DRINKS
The Independent

Mother sparks a debate after feeding baby a piece of ‘bloody’ steak: ‘Looks a bit raw’

A mother has sparked a debate about baby food, after she gave her baby a piece of steak that looked “bloody”.On TikTok, Katie Harley shares videos of her daughter, Eliza, documenting what type of food her baby enjoys eating. In one clip shared last month, Eliza could be seen sitting in her chair and eating a piece of steak.In the text over the video, Harley noted that people online accused her that she was giving her baby “steak for TikTok”.“People loooove giving parenting advice to people who didn’t ask,” she wrote in the caption.As of 14 March, the video has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venison#Red Meat#Food Drink#First Light
The Kitchn

Ham Steak

Anytime you are craving ham, but don’t want the fuss or expense of roasting and glazing a whole ham, ham steaks are a great alternative. In fact, they are a wonderful option when cooking for one or two, or even when hosting a holiday celebration with a small group.
RECIPES
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Italian Police Seize Russian Oligarch Andrey Melnichenko’s 468-Foot ‘Sailing Yacht A’

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s finance police seized one of the world’s most iconic sailing yachts, owned by a Russian oligarch. Andrey Melnichenko’s Sailing Yacht A, with an estimated value of $578 million, was impounded in dry dock at the Port of Trieste, according to a statement from the Guardia di Finanzia. Melninchenko was sanctioned by the European Union on March 9 as part of a group of Russian oligarchs who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following its Ukraine invasion to discuss the potential economic impact of EU and American sanctions. Melnichenko owns the major fertilizer producer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

This $13.4 Million Talbot-Lago Is Now the Most Expensive French Car Ever Sold at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The car world was expecting big things from one particular 1937 Talbot-Lago earlier this month, and, well, the vintage ride did not disappoint. The coveted T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe in question—chassis No. 90107—sold for a record-breaking $13.4 million at Gooding & Company’s live auction at Florida’s Omni Amelia Island Resort on March 4. Shattering the pre-sale estimate of $10 million, it’s now the most valuable French car ever sold at auction and the most expensive Talbot-Lago in existence. The high hammer price isn’t a total surprise. For starters, this Goutte d’Eau, or “Teardrop,” variant is one...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The UK Has Impounded a Private Jet With Suspected Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. The UK is toughening up its aviation sanctions against Russia due to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Just days after the European Union and the UK closed their airspace to Russian-owned private aircraft, a private jet with suspected links to Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler has been impounded at an airport in Hampshire under new powers handed to the UK’s aviation authorities. The Bombardier Global 6500 arrived in Farnborough airport (pictured above) from New Jersey on Friday, March 4, and was detained on the orders of UK transport secretary Grant Shapps just a few hours...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz Could Lose $2.2 Billion in Assets if Russia Moves Forward With Its Nationalization Plan

Click here to read the full article. The economic toll of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rise, and at least one luxury marque says it’s poised to lose billions as Moscow scrambles to recover. Mercedes-Benz announced late last week that it could incur losses of up to $2.2 billion if Russia moves forward with a threat to nationalize foreign assets, reports Reuters. The German luxury automaker also warned that the war could have a negative impact on sales, cause parts and production disruptions and even increase the risk of cyber attacks. Russia has been heavily sanctioned since since President Vladimir Putin...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Ralph Lauren Teams Up With 2 Historically Black Colleges on a Special Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. Later this month, a first-of-its-kind collaboration from Polo Ralph Lauren will turn the spotlight on Black collegiate style. In partnership with two historically Black colleges in Atlanta, Morehouse and Spelman, the brand has created a capsule collection inspired by the unique style of students who attended these institutions and others like them from the 1920s to 1950s. The offering of menswear and women’s clothing, which launches on March 29,  is full of nostalgic styles, from knitwear featuring the colleges’ letters to classic tailoring. It also features footwear and accessories designed to capture the colleges’...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

The VW Bus Is Finally Back—as a Modern EV

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen is bringing back an icon. Following a couple years of teases and spy shots, the German automaker has finally unveiled the production version of its next EV, the ID. Buzz. The gorgeous all-electric update of the iconic Microbus will go on sale in Europe this year, with an extended-wheelbase version set to debut in the US as part of the 2024 model year. We wish it looked a little more like the Type 20 concept the marque showed off in the summer of 2019, but there’s no denying the ID. Buzz is slick. The...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Porsche’s 1,073 HP All-Electric Mission R Race Car Concept Points to a Potent—and Silent—Future

Click here to read the full article. The machine you see here is a 1,073 hp, four-wheel-drive, electric Porsche race car. It’s not a 911, the ’60s-born teardrop that everyone knows, but it might be more important. The 2021 Porsche Mission R isn’t even a real production car: Only one has been built to date, costing around $10 million, and it’s not for sale even if you have the money and the personal phone numbers of Porsche’s entire executive board. The Mission R is a concept, unveiled at last year’s Munich auto show, built to gauge public interest in electric...
CARS
Robb Report

This Florida Shop Transformed the New Ford Bronco Into a 6×6 Beast

Click here to read the full article. If you looked at the recently unveiled Bronco Raptor and found yourself wishing it was a little more hardcore, then Apocalypse Manufacturing has something for you. The Florida-based builder has taken Ford’s extremely popular new Bronco, added another set of wheels, given it a lift and dubbed its over-the-top off-roader the Dark Horse. By adding a third axle to the SUV, Apocalypse has basically transformed it into a supertruck. The off-roader now has a truck bed positioned directing behind its modified four-door cabin and its rear fenders have been extended to make room for the...
BUYING CARS
WOOD

West Michigan BIGGBY lovers share their favorite specialty drinks and eats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Community members love BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan, and it’s easy to see why! In February, Jordan Carson did a call out on Facebook to see who wanted to be featured on the next BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan commercial. The response was huge! With so many community members excited to be featured, we decided to create 3 upcoming commercials! Here’s a look at the second commercial and what specialty drink and food item people love from their favorite BIGGBY!
MICHIGAN STATE
Robb Report

The Isle of Man Cuts Russian Oligarchs’ Private Jets From Its Registry—Removing Access to UK, EU Airspace

Click here to read the full article. The Isle of Man has delisted 18 private aircraft linked to Russians from its aircraft register. A helicopter and two private jets believed to be owned by Roman Abramovich. Oleg Tinkov and Dmitry Mazepin were delisted in the last three days. The move restricts the aircraft from flying in UK or EU airspace. A spokesperson for the Isle of Man government told the Guardian that aircraft with a connection to Russia were being “reviewed as a matter of utmost priority.” The Isle of Man registry is favored by the ultra-wealthy to avoid taxes on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

How Young Buyers Are Changing Yacht Design as We Know It

Click here to read the full article. There’s a clamor in yacht design to find something with a younger appeal,” says Ian Sherwood, broker for Burgess Yachts, which is overseeing the build of the 114-foot Project Fox. Designed for a buyer in their 20s or 30s, the tall, forward superstructure is connected to a giant, open aft deck; although based on an explorer yacht, it looks less like a conventional expedition vessel and more like its shadow boat—and that’s the point. “The new generation of owners wants the ability to do more than just sit at anchor,” Sherwood says. Hence,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy