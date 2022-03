Real Madrid will look to move one step closer to the LaLiga title when they host Barcelona in El Clasico tonight. Madrid are 10 points clear of second-place Sevilla in the LaLiga table, with Barcelona a further five points behind as the campaign moves into its closing stages. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico build-up and updatesCarlo Ancelotti’s side beat Barcelona 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Camp Nou back in October, but the Catalan side have improved since the appointment of Xavi. Barca are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions but still have...

UEFA ・ 23 HOURS AGO