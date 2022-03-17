ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta Food & Wine Classic returns to the Art Park

valdostatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Turner Center website, the 5th annual Food & Wine Classic...

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Valdosta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Food & Drinks
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Turner Center
The Hill

Apple users experiencing massive outage

A wide range of Apple products experienced outages on Monday, from iCloud products to the App Store and Apple Music. Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages as of Monday afternoon including products like Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Find My and Maps. The company noted that users may experience...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy