Real Madrid host Barcelona tonight in the 249th Clasico, as two of football’s biggest teams meet once more for one of the most important fixtures in the world. Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou back in October and Carlo Ancelotti’s side are closing in on reclaiming the LaLiga title, with a 10-point lead over second-placed Sevilla. Barcelona have improved under new manager Xavi and have gone 11 games unbeaten in all competitions while advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Xavi’s side still have work to do if they are to finish in the top four...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO