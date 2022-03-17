ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Telegraph apologises for claim former Corbyn aide was ‘anti-Jewish racist’

By Haroon Siddique Legal affairs correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pagwn_0ehskUeg00
Laura Murray arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London last year. Photograph: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

The Telegraph has apologised and paid £40,000 in damages for falsely describing a former aide to Jeremy Corbyn as an “anti-Jewish racist” and part of the “vile antisemitism of Corbyn’s Labour”.

The allegations about Laura Murray, which the Telegraph has accepted were untrue and without basis, were contained in an opinion piece by the former Labour MP and current independent peer Ian Austin, who has also apologised.

Austin, who quit Labour over antisemitism within the party and urged voters to back Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election, wrote the comments about Murray in December 2021 after she was successfully sued for libel by the Countdown presenter Rachel Riley .

Riley, who is Jewish and was a vocal critic of Labour’s handling of antisemitism complaints under Corbyn, was awarded £10,000 after a tweet by Murray was found to have wrongly accused her of suggesting that the then Labour leader “deserved to be violently attacked”.

In the Telegraph’s apology, published on Thursday , it said: “We accept that there was and is no basis to suggest that Ms Murray is antisemitic. On the contrary; the court heard in unchallenged evidence [in the Riley case] that Ms Murray devoted significant time and energy to confronting and challenging antisemitism within the Labour party while she was employed there. The Telegraph and Ian Austin apologise to Ms Murray. We have agreed to pay her substantial damages.”

After Corbyn was hit by eggs thrown by a Brexit supporter during a visit to Finsbury Park mosque in 2019, Riley tweeted a screenshot of a previous tweet by the Guardian columnist Owen Jones about an attack on the former British National party leader Nick Griffin, in which Jones said: “I think sound life advice is, if you don’t want eggs thrown at you, don’t be a Nazi.” She then added “good advice”, along with an emoji of a red rose and an egg.

Related: Rachel Riley awarded £10,000 damages over ex-Corbyn aide’s tweet

Later that day, Murray tweeted a response that included the words: “Rachel Riley tweets that Corbyn deserves to be violently attacked because he is a Nazi.”

Mr Justice Nicklin ruled that Murray had misrepresented what Riley had tweeted and that the latter was therefore entitled to damages. However, he rejected Riley’s argument that Murray had been “motivated by any improper purpose”. He added that while Riley’s tweet was not “bad conduct”, it could be viewed as “provocative, even mischievous” and said he had considered that context when deciding the appropriate level of damages.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Griffin
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Owen Jones
Person
Rachel Riley
Person
Ian Austin
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Anti Jewish#Telegraph
The Guardian

Putin’s tough-guy act beaten by an ex-actor

Vladimir Putin will never forgive Volodymyr Zelenskiy for making him look old (Admire Volodymyr Zelenskiy all you like. But please don’t treat him as a heart-throb, 8 March). Putin aped the tough-guy look with his photo ops (bare-chested horse riding etc), whereas Zelenskiy has looked the part without even trying. Furthermore, Zelenskiy has displayed passion, an overused word lately, but apt here, whereas Putin can only achieve a cold dispassion, fed by vanity.
EUROPE
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince William called to apologise for 'racist' comment on war in Ukraine

The comments were made during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, where volunteers were filling lorries with aid to support humanitarian relief efforts. The second in line to the throne said to the volunteers: ‘It’s very alien to see this in...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

203K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy