While most people may only associate Activision with the Call of Duty franchise, this developer turned publishing juggernaut has a much more varied and far-reaching history than the insanely popular first-person shooter franchise that dominates sales year after year. The name Activision has been around nearly as long as home console gaming has, and in fact, it was the very first third-party studio to ever exist in the games industry. If you go back to the old Atari consoles, you’ll find its name on plenty of old and crunchy titles. Throughout the decades, this company has undergone many changes, taken on new studios, and grown to be one of the most successful businesses in all of gaming.

