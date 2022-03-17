ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta mayoral candidate to stop tax commissioner paycheck until May election

By Susan McCord, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFNQm_0ehskNip00

After a round of criticism, mayoral hopeful Steven Kendrick said he will take a leave of absence and not be paid for his new job as deputy tax commissioner until the May 24 election.

Kendrick came under fire Tuesday after election opponents learned that after stepping down as elected tax commissioner the interim commissioner, his chief deputy Chris Johnson, appointed Kendrick deputy, effectively swapping jobs.

Probate Judge Harry James made the appointments and administered oaths of office to both Johnson and Kendrick March 10. No announcement was made, but their new titles appeared on the tax commissioner website.

As a constitutional officer, the tax commissioner has wide latitude over personnel actions. For Kendrick to be on leave, all Johnson has to do is inform payroll each pay period that Kendrick is on leave, Kendrick said. They’d already informed Human Resources about the position changes, he said.

“We just put them in as leave without pay,” Kendrick said Wednesday.

Related coverage:Who is running for Augusta mayor?

Kendrick will, however, retain his employee health insurance, “to maintain healthcare for (my) family,” he said.

Kendrick didn’t have to resign as tax commissioner. The Georgia Constitution said a vacancy is created the moment a candidate qualifies for another elected office. However, not all candidates step aside from elected positions, including Governor Brian Kemp, who continued to serve in the elected position of Secretary of State despite running for governor.

If Kendrick isn’t elected mayor, he could run again for tax commissioner. In that event, he would resume being paid as officials set a special election date to fill the tax commissioner seat f.

Kendrick and Augusta business owner Garnett Johnson are far ahead of the other seven mayoral candidates in fundraising, although several others have broad name recognition. As of the last campaign financial report due Jan. 31, Johnson, who owns a successful office furniture business, had raised $183,900 that includes a $125,000 loan to himself. Kendrick had raised $108,021.

Reached Wednesday for comment, Johnson said he hadn’t looked too hard at the details of Kendrick’s new job, but had thought Kendrick had simply resigned.

“It caught me by surprise yesterday,’ Johnson said. “I was under the impression he had resigned. I didn’t realize he had taken the chief deputy’s role. I think it’s important, with the conversations going on about transparency and accountability. Beyond that, I don’t have a comment. My focus is on my race.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

READ: Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing

(CNN) — Below is the text of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, as prepared for delivery:. Chairman Durbin, Ranking Member Grassley, and Distinguished Members of the Judiciary Committee: thank you for convening this hearing and for considering my nomination as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. I am humbled and honored to be here, and I am truly grateful for the generous introductions that my former judicial colleague, Judge Tom Griffith, and my close friend Professor Lisa Fairfax have so graciously provided.
MIAMI, FL
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Elections
Augusta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Blinken labels Myanmar's Rohingya repression genocide

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday labeled Myanmar’s Rohingya repression a genocide. Blinken, in remarks at the U.S. Holocaust Museum, said he came to the determination after evaluating a “factual assessment and legal analysis” from the State Department that pulled together documentation from a number of sources.
WORLD
The Hill

White House warns Russia prepping possible cyberattacks against US

The White House on Monday urged private companies to bolster their cyber defenses, citing evolving intelligence suggesting the Russian government is exploring “options for potential cyberattacks” targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. “To be clear, there is no certainty there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure,” White House...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
The Hill

Apple users experiencing massive outage

A wide range of Apple products experienced outages on Monday, from iCloud products to the app store and Apple Music. Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages as of Monday afternoon, including products like Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Find My and Maps. The company noted that users may experience...
TECHNOLOGY
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

2K+
Followers
880
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy