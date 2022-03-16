ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker asks ‘Why are there still apes?’ in discussion about evolution

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – The Republican front-runner for a Senate seat in Georgia, Herschel Walker , last weekend expressed doubt about evolution , citing the existence of apes as his reasoning for doubting the scientific theory.

“At one time, science said man came from apes. Did it not?” Walker said while speaking to the lead pastor of Sugar Hill Church in Sugar Hill, Ga.

“Every time I read or hear that, I think to myself, ‘You just didn’t read the same Bible I did,’ ” responded the church’s lead pastor, Chuck Allen.

“If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Walker said, posing the question to Allen and the crowd.

“Now you’re getting too smart for us,” Allen replied.

“Think about this: We have an evolution that is — we’ve gotten so intelligent that if that is still true, why are there still apes?” Walker added.

According to a PBS FAQ about evolution, “Humans are more closely related to modern apes … but we didn’t evolve from apes, either. Humans share a common ancestor with modern African apes. … Scientists believe this common ancestor existed 5 to 8 million years ago. Shortly thereafter, the species diverged into two separate lineages. One of these lineages ultimately evolved into gorillas and chimps, and the other evolved into early human ancestors called hominids.”

Walker, 60, is a former star NFL running back who has been endorsed by former President Trump in his bid to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in the November midterm elections.

He has faced some controversy in his campaign.

Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, claimed in her divorce filings that Walker was physically abusive toward her and had even threatened to kill her, which prompted Grossman to seek a protective order, reports The Washington Post . Grossman also said in 2008 that Walker had put a gun to her head as he threatened to murder her.

In December, Walker said he has been “accountable” for his actions against Grossman, but did not elaborate.

Walker’s ex-girlfriend also said in 2012 that when she attempted to end her relationship with him, he threatened to “blow her head off” and kill himself, while another woman alleged that Walker threatened and stalked her in 2002, though no charges have been filed on those accusations, the Post notes, and Walker denies them.

