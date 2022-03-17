ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

PCarMarket Is Selling Rare BMW M Vehicles

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kddb0_0ehsiavk00

BMW collectors, get ready!

A leading online auction house for rare, unique, and collectible cars, PCARMARKET now presents the exclusive ///M-Madness event featuring a collection of Individual BMW E92 M3s like the world has never seen before. All custom tailored through the BMW Individual program, a group of nine very special E92 M3s has been hand-selected and offered for the first time during the exclusive ///M-Madness event on PCARMARKET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jOJ7_0ehsiavk00

BMW’s Individual Program was introduced in 1991 and catered to discerning European clientele with custom paint colors, upholstery, and trim beyond the standard dealer options. The BMW Individual Program eventually launched operations in the United States in 2007.

All nine E92 M3s available for auction during the ///M-Madness feature the Competition Package, which equips 19” BMW Style 359 forged wheels, a 10mm lowered ride height, recalibrated Electronic Dampening Control (EDC), and a retuned M Dynamic Mode (MDM). All “1 of…” production numbers quoted are representative of North American sales only.

Featuring:

2011 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Dakar Yellow (267) over Palladium Silver + Black Novillo leather (NCH4)

1 of 23 (LCI)

2013 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Fire Orange (U94) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

Lime Rock Park Edition

1 of 200

2011 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Frozen Black (U91) over Special Upholstery (Black Novillo leather with Red contrast stitching, Z1XX)

1 of the first 20 produced

2013 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Frozen Blue (B94) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

1 of 72

2012 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Frozen Silver (W07) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

1 of 40

2011 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Java Green (W14) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

1 of 11

2013 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Phoenix Yellow (445) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

1 of 2

2013 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Santorini Blue (327) over Special Upholstery (Black Novillo leather with Santorini Blue contrast stitching, Z1XX)

1 of 22

2013 BMW E92 M3 - 6-Speed Manual Speed Yellow (U96) over Black Novillo leather (NCSW)

1 of 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06j7LH_0ehsiavk00

PCARMARKET, a premier online marketplace hosting daily auctions of rare, unique, and collectible cars from enthusiasts around the world. In 2022, PCARMARKET launched a series of premier virtual auction events to showcase specially curated collections of cars. Our debut event, the Virtual Scottsdale Auction, yielded heavy traffic and some fantastic sales results while the Virtual Amelia Island auction is currently underway with some cars fetching well over seven-figures.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

ZR48 Corvette Boat Outruns The Cops

Normally we don’t cover boats on Motorious since we’re all about collector cars, both of the classic and modern variety. However, when we ran across this 2,700-horsepower ZR48 Corvette Boat we had to make an exception. It’s long, sleek, and probably what Batman would use on the open water, especially considering as you’ll see in the video it can get away from the police with ease.
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dependable Car in America

Many people cannot buy the car they would like to own for different reasons. But if they could, some would likely consider Kia, the most dependable car in America. (These, on the other hand, are cars Americans don’t want to buy.) The main reason people cannot buy the car they want is that auto inventory […]
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Motorious

Three Iconic American Muscle Cars Left To Rot

These cars were legends of their time with high performance and style to match and now wait for a rescuer to save them from abandonment. There are a few places in this world whose history and culture are best represented by what others might describe as junkyard material. Those who understand the past behind the historic relics know exactly what sentiment value is worth because they know what simple little things can represent. Classic cars, for example, are some of the most history-rich items to ever grace our fine world, as every piece of these vehicles represents a new facet of human innovation. Of course, that's precisely why people like us are willing to pay pretty ridiculous prices for a 30 or 40-year-old car. These vehicles are possibly the best-found examples of this to date.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Online Auction#Vehicles#Pcarmarket#European#North American#Lci#U94#Ndsw#U91
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
Kansas City Star

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. It's a huge increase, but the numbers aren't...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
ECONOMY
Motorious

Forest Of Abandoned Muscle Cars Has Uncertain Future

This tumultuous collection is one of the most overgrown gatherings of American Muscle cars we’ve ever seen. Classic cars are the most simultaneously beloved and abused vehicles on the American performance car market. Usually, you'll see the cars either wholly restored on the drag strip or car show or rotting away in some abandoned garage. Some of those muscle cars aren't even given the luxury of enclosed storage space and end up rotting away in the outdoors. Of course, we certainly can't judge the owners for this as quite a few circumstances could have led to something like it, but it is still a sorrowful sight for us car enthusiasts. Here is a prime example of what happens when life hits you where it hurts, in your muscle cars.
CARS
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
Robb Report

Corvette Sea-8? This Speedy Day Boat Was Transformed Into a Chevy for the Water

Click here to read the full article. It’s not every day you see a sports car on the high seas, but, apparently, one company in Dubai wants to change that. Waterlink has started building day boats that resemble sleek four-wheelers and is allowing seafarers to get behind the wheel. Renting one of the amphibious vehicles in Dubai costs roughly $700 an hour while buying an example will set you back $40,000 to $50,000, depending on the specification. Waterlink’s insane creations appear to deliver in terms of style and speed, too. In a video recently shared by YouTuber Supercar Blondie, influencers Sergi and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Telegraph

I got rid of my electric car because of its unreliability

We’ve all heard those nightmare stories of early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs) ending up stuck in the middle of nowhere, out of charge and with no access to a reliable charging point. Now, in a new survey by Which?, it seems that charging might be the least of their worries, as EVs were found to be the least reliable fuel type of all cars.
CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale To Wrap Up February

Check out cars for sale that popped up on Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we head into March.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy