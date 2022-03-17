PCarMarket Is Selling Rare BMW M Vehicles

BMW collectors, get ready!

A leading online auction house for rare, unique, and collectible cars, PCARMARKET now presents the exclusive ///M-Madness event featuring a collection of Individual BMW E92 M3s like the world has never seen before. All custom tailored through the BMW Individual program, a group of nine very special E92 M3s has been hand-selected and offered for the first time during the exclusive ///M-Madness event on PCARMARKET.

BMW’s Individual Program was introduced in 1991 and catered to discerning European clientele with custom paint colors, upholstery, and trim beyond the standard dealer options. The BMW Individual Program eventually launched operations in the United States in 2007.

All nine E92 M3s available for auction during the ///M-Madness feature the Competition Package, which equips 19” BMW Style 359 forged wheels, a 10mm lowered ride height, recalibrated Electronic Dampening Control (EDC), and a retuned M Dynamic Mode (MDM). All “1 of…” production numbers quoted are representative of North American sales only.

Featuring:

2011 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Dakar Yellow (267) over Palladium Silver + Black Novillo leather (NCH4)

1 of 23 (LCI)

2013 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Fire Orange (U94) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

Lime Rock Park Edition

1 of 200

2011 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Frozen Black (U91) over Special Upholstery (Black Novillo leather with Red contrast stitching, Z1XX)

1 of the first 20 produced

2013 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Frozen Blue (B94) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

1 of 72

2012 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Frozen Silver (W07) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

1 of 40

2011 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Java Green (W14) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

1 of 11

2013 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Phoenix Yellow (445) over Extended Black Novillo leather (NDSW)

1 of 2

2013 BMW E92 M3 DCT - Santorini Blue (327) over Special Upholstery (Black Novillo leather with Santorini Blue contrast stitching, Z1XX)

1 of 22

2013 BMW E92 M3 - 6-Speed Manual Speed Yellow (U96) over Black Novillo leather (NCSW)

1 of 1

