After repeated delays, First Step encampment opens to homeless residents in Athens

By DJ Simmons, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
First Step opened its gates Wednesday morning, inviting in its first batch of residents to the new, government-sanctioned encampment.

Charles Hardy, head of Athens Alliance Coalition Inc., which was tasked with running the camp, said upon arriving at the location on Barber Street some people were already waiting to get in.

"It was kind of overwhelming to know that people are ready to come here and get the help they need," he said.

By noon, there were already around 20 people moved in with tents set up, according to Charles Campbell, head of security at First Step. Residents of the new encampment worked alongside staff to put up tents and ensure everyone was situated.

Throughout the day, Hardy drove his organization's van to pick up those remaining at "Cooterville" — a homeless camp on Willow Street scheduled to be cleared — who were willing to come. The camp was a major focus in starting the city-sanctioned encampment. Others along Willow Street who were open to the move were also brought to First Step.

Hardy said a part of driving out to the area was to inform those who may not know First Step was finally open. He said he also traveled there earlier in the week to spread the word.

Charetta Milton, project director at First Step, said the main focus on the first day was to ensure everyone was assigned a tent, given a welcome bag, which includes hygiene products, and to see what more the camp may need.

"Once we get the tents up, we will have staff do intake forms," Milton said. "That way we can get a feel for what they need, whether that's IDs, birth certificates or Social Security cards. This will also help us identify which part of the population we'll need to help first."

Milton said they also looked to start connecting residents to Advantage Behavioral Resources' rapid rehousing program. She said the first day saw an enthusiastic reception as people not only came to the camp, but also worked to help set things up.

"We named it First Step because it's the first step to people hopefully finding a forever home," Milton said. "I'm liking that people are already coming together like a community."

In the coming days, staff will assess what remaining items are needed for the camp, such as tarps for the rain. But Hardy said the need was so great he wanted to open the camp as soon as possible following multiple delays.

Over the next few weeks, he said he hopes to start really diving into First Step's true mission: setting people on a path to permanent housing.

"The next couple of weeks I want to get all the assessments done that we need to get done, and go ahead and start trying to get people into housing," Hardy said. "This isn't a permanent spot for people — we want to help them move into housing."

