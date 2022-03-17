5 Books That Will Teach You How To Manifest

If you've ever found yourself waiting to be inspired or catch that big break in your creative work only to continue to come up empty, know that it's possible to hone your creativity over time. Recent research published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences has found a new method that can train people to have a spark of innovation. Created by Angus Fletcher, an English professor and a member of The Ohio State University's Project Narrative, "The Narrative Method" recognizes that everyone is creative—not just some of us. "We as a society radically undervalue the creativity of kids and many others because we are obsessed with the idea that some people are more creative than others," Fletcher says.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO