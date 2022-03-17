5 Books That Will Teach You How To Manifest

Claudia Sulewski is no stranger to the red carpet. Sure, she’s been to the Grammys and the Oscars alongside longterm boyfriend Finneas, but this goes back further than that: all the way back in 2015, Sulewski was named Teen Vogue’s first ever YouTube host — a gig that required her to step into the interviewer position on countless red carpets. “ I was 18, and all these adults were trusting me with a microphone and a cameraman,” Sulewski says. “It was like, ‘Let's throw you on to this carpet, go.’” Sulewski, now 26, is recalling this over Zoom from her home in Los Angeles just mere days before what will be her biggest red carpet moment to date: the SXSW premiere of I Love My Dad, which also marks her film debut.
