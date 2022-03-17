ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner Discusses That Big Finale Cameo and More

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery comes to a close today with the finale episode "Coming Home" on Paramount+. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Star Trek: Discovery showrunner Michelle Paradise about the show's fourth season as a whole and the epic finale, including that big surprise cameo at...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard's Jeri Ryan Confirms Filming Has Wrapped For The Entire Series With Thoughtful Tweet

Star Trek: Picard only just kicked off Season 2, meaning fans have a number of new adventures to look forward to in the coming weeks. The arrival of new episodes is somewhat bittersweet, though, as we're also a step closer to the show's conclusion with Season 3. Now, production on the series has officially ended, news the comes courtesy of Seven of Nine actress Jeri Ryan. And the actress marked the occasion with a thoughtful tweet.
TV SERIES
Polygon

The first Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teaser brings Captain Pike back into action

CBS Studios has released the first teaser for the newest star in its constellation of Star Trek shows: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, James T. Kirk’s predecessor as commander of the USS Enterprise. Mount previously played Pike in Star Trek: Discovery, though the character was first introduced in the original Star Trek pilot in 1966.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Paradise
Person
Stacey Abrams
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’ Delivers Its Best Episode of the Season & Sets up a New Mystery (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 13 “The Helpers.”]. NCIS both delivers the best episode of the season yet — one that’s very emotional, very personal for the team, and with very high stakes — and sets up a new, multi-episode arc, one with a nemesis who has proven just how dangerous he is.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

NCIS Star Reveals Details About The Crossover With NCIS: Hawai'i, And Fans Might Be Disappointed

2022 is shaping up to be a pretty exciting year for the current NCIS franchise, as the original series is just weeks away from crossing over with the newest spinoff. When the event was announced, stars confirmed that Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law would depart the mainland to join the NCIS: Hawai'i team over in the Aloha State for an episode, but few details were available aside from those two stars participating and when the crossover would air. Now, actor Brian Dietzen has shed a little bit more light on details for the crossover, and some fans might be bummed out.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ernie Hudson Joins Reboot of Beloved Sci-Fi Drama

Legendary actor Ernie Hudson has joined the reboot of the beloved sci-fi drama Quantum Leap. Deadline reports that Hudson will star opposite Raymond Lee in the pilot episode of the potential new series, which is a sequel to the original. The Quantum Leap revival picks up 30 years after Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett first stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared.
TV & VIDEOS
The Press

Tom Selleck Talks ‘Blue Bloods’ Success and the ‘Jesse Stone’ Movie He’s Writing

In celebration of Blue Bloods’ milestone 250th episode — “Guilt,” which airs on CBS Friday, March 11, at 10/9c — star Tom Selleck was happy to answer fans’ questions about his role as Frank Reagan, NYC Police Commissioner and member of a clan dedicated to the justice system. But the star also had plenty more to say about his pride in the long-running hit drama, his favorite episode, and his other projects, including, yes, Jesse Stone.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Showrunner#Star Trek#Cameo#Paramount#Dma
thecinemaholic.com

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is a science fiction series that revolves around the adventures of Captain Burnham and the crew of the starship Discovery. Set a decade before ‘Star Trek: The Original Series,’ the seventh series in the franchise revolves around the Starfleet officer and her crew as they come across new worlds and life forms on their journey.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

How ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cast Stacey Abrams as United Earth’s President

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The piece below shares major spoilers for the “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 4 finale, including its ending.] She’s one of the most prominent “Star Trek” fans in the public eye. She’s spoken at length about how much she reveres Kathryn Janeway and that “Voyager” is her favorite “Trek” show. She co-hosted, with Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang, the “Trek the Vote to Victory” online fundraising drive for Joe Biden in 2020. And now she’s gone where few political figures have gone before: actually acting in a “Star Trek” show. Stacey Abrams appeared...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Walker' Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Planets
ComicBook

The Lost City Scores 100% Rotten Tomatoes Coming out of SXSW

The Lost City has a Rotten Tomatoes rating and the number will shock you. At the time of writing the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum film sits at 100% on the Tomatometer. That's pretty great for a comedic action film like this. Paramount was hoping that a likable cast would have audiences wondering what this jungle adventure could entail. Clearly that's worked on some level. Beyond just Bullock and Tatum, a cast featuring Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar Nunez has a lot to offer. In addition, the nice breezy runtime is helping The Lost City as well. Audiences a bit fatigued with 2+ hour action-spectacles will be in and out of this one in under 2. Really though, in an age where the Tomatometer can be a fickle mistress, it's interesting to see a movie that's not attached to any other franchise perform this well among critics. More people are going to get to see it in just over a week, but for now, everything is golden.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 UK release date confirmed by Disney+

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS season 19 will finally reach UK screens next month by premiering on Disney+. It's been announced that a weekly episode drop from Wednesday, April 6 is happening, with the previous 18 seasons of the police procedural arriving all in one go. Following the departure...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Scream: The TV Series Showrunners Reveal Original Plans for Seasons 3 and 4

The Scream franchise may have returned to the big screen earlier this year, but one of the last projects in the franchise that original director Wes Craven worked on was serving as a producer for Scream: The TV Series, which ran for two seasons and was then rebooted for a shortened, disconnected third season. Michael Gans and Richard Register served as the showrunners for Season 2 and never got to explore their entire plan for the project, though they recently broke down to Bloody Disgusting what their goals were for those unmade storylines, which would have honored the metatextual approach to the overall cinematic series.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Walking Dead Spinoff Centered on Negan and Maggie Greenlit by AMC

Click here to read the full article. Proof positive that you can’t keep a good woman down — or, for that matter, a (formerly?) bad man. AMC on Monday announced that it had greenlit a Walking Dead spinoff centered on Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan. Premiering in 2023, the new series Isle of the Dead will follow the unlikely pair — what with him having murdered her husband and all — into what the network calls “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. “The crumbling city,” AMC adds, “is filled with the dead and denizens who...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Rick and Morty season 6 release date – everything we know about the Adult Swim series

The hit animated series about everyone’s favourite drunk genius and his awkward 14-year-old grandson, Rick and Morty, has been delighting sci-fi fans for over eight years. Running for five seasons, and ‘gifting’ pop culture with Szechuan sauce and Pickle Rick, it is no secret that every new entry of the TV series causes the internet to lose its collective mind. So, unsurprisingly, fans are anxious for more space-related memes and are dying for news on Rick and Morty season 6’s release date.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

When Will Star Trek: Discovery Finally Address Short Treks' Calypso? The Director Responds

Star Trek: Discovery recently concluded its fourth season, and it was quite eventful. Fans learned the full scope of Species Ten-C (as showrunner Michelle Paradise promised) and saw Booker survive despite rampant speculation he’d meet a gamechanging death. However, there are still some loose ends that need to be taken care of. For instance, some might’ve thought that Season 4 would finally deliver answers on the infamous Short Treks episode “Calypso,” which teased an impending huge mystery approaching for the crew sometime in the future. Since the latest season didn't further that story, I just had to ask its director, Olatunde Osunsanmi, when the show might finally address it.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy