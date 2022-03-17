ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix's Resident Evil Series Release Date Revealed

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix this morning officially announced that the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series coming to the platform will release on July 14th. News of the show, which stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, has been relatively quiet for several years, but it is now known that it will consist of eight, one-hour...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Netflix is about to lose another iconic sci-fi series

Netflix's American subscribers are about to kiss goodbye to one of science fiction's most beloved TV shows. From April 1, Star Trek: The Next Generation will be leaving the service, meaning viewers only have three weeks or so to enjoy it. Star Trek: The Next Generation ran from 1987 to...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1039 DELAYED: RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch

Discover the latest news on Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1039's release date. Detective Conan, also known as Case Closed, finally hit our screens with Episode 1038 after a several-week-long delay. The shonen anime seems back on track now and will hopefully resume its regular schedule, with more mysteries and adventures. Here's everything you need to know about Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1039, or Season 30 Episode 7, including its release date and time:
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 11 Release Date

My Dress-Up Darling episode 11 release date is available below. As the first season of My Dress-Up Darling comes to an end, fans are looking forward to My Dress-Up Darling episode 11. Previously, Marin and the Inui sisters had their photoshoot in the hospital. Gojo and Marin decide to call each other after the shoot where he told her that Shinju visited him at home. Marin felt jealous.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Magic Mike 3: Matthew McConaughey Is Ready for a Return

While actor Matthew McConaughey might have sat out Magic Mike XXL, the actor is seemingly open to reprising his role as Dallas in the announced third film in the series, as he took to social media to show a throwback photo of himself with co-star Channing Tatum, asking the actor to give him a call. Tatum confirmed Magic Mike's Last Dance would be moving forward last year, leaving fans of the series excited to see what the future might hold for the character, with this tease from McConaughey surely having audiences excited that the pair could reunite for the upcoming installment.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Siena Agudong
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Lost City Scores 100% Rotten Tomatoes Coming out of SXSW

The Lost City has a Rotten Tomatoes rating and the number will shock you. At the time of writing the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum film sits at 100% on the Tomatometer. That's pretty great for a comedic action film like this. Paramount was hoping that a likable cast would have audiences wondering what this jungle adventure could entail. Clearly that's worked on some level. Beyond just Bullock and Tatum, a cast featuring Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar Nunez has a lot to offer. In addition, the nice breezy runtime is helping The Lost City as well. Audiences a bit fatigued with 2+ hour action-spectacles will be in and out of this one in under 2. Really though, in an age where the Tomatometer can be a fickle mistress, it's interesting to see a movie that's not attached to any other franchise perform this well among critics. More people are going to get to see it in just over a week, but for now, everything is golden.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Fan-Favorite Star Declined Offer to Return for Disney+ Sequel

While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil#The Resident#Video Game#The Umbrella Corporation
ComicBook

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Video Reveals Dumbledore's First Army

Fans of the Harry Potter universe are well-versed in how Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley among others stood with Dumbledore, serving in his army against the forces of Voldemort, but those familiar and beloved characters were not Dumbledore's first army and the fight against Voldemort not the wizard's first fight. Fans will get to see that first army in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and now, a new featurette for the film is giving that army the spotlight. The new video, which you can check out for yourself below, refers to Professor Albus Dumbledore's (Jude Law) allies as a band of outsiders who come together trying to save the world from the Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Liam Neeson Movie Debuts on Netflix Top 10

The early months of 2022 brought another in a long line of Liam Neeson action movies, which have essentially become their own subgenre at this point. That film, Blacklight, was obliterated by critics and hardly seen by anyone. Blacklight didn't work, but that doesn't mean the love of Neeson and his specific brand of action has diminished at all. One of the more underrated Neeson thrillers was recently added to Netflix and it has been making a name for itself on the streamer's lineup.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

New ‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series Releases Chilling Teaser Posters

This summer, a brand new live-action Resident Evil series, based on the best-selling horror video game series, is coming to Netflix. Now, fans’ excitement for the new series is only growing, as Netflix has announced the fast-approaching release date with a trio of teaser posters. The new series will be coming to the streamer on July 14.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Outfit: Zoey Deutch Shares Insights About Rare Filming Style

The Outfit had a rare advantage which served as a luxury most major film productions don't possess. The Focus Features movie filmed in chronological order. Set entirely in a suit shop with merely a couple of exterior shots bringing the audience outside of the 1950's Chicago location, The Outfit used this as an opportunity to film each page of its script in the order in which it would be read. In an interview with ComicBook.com, The Outfit star Zoey Deutch shared why this was so advantageous for the cast and crew.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Get hyped for Naofumi’s return in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 1!. After what’s felt like forever for fans of the highly-praised first season, The Rising of the Shield Hero is finally returning to our screens. If you’re anything like us, you’ll be marking The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 1 release date and time on your phone so you don’t miss a moment!
COMICS
ComicBook

Steven Spielberg Says He'll Never Make Another Musical Following West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's latest film, West Side Story, is currently up for seven Academy Awards. The musical is competing for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Director. This marks Spielberg's eighth Best Director nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan) and his eleventh Best Picture nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List). Despite West Side Story's success, Spielberg recently shared that he will not be helming any more musicals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Jared Leto Speaks out on Returning to Play Joker for DC in the Future

The Joker is arguably one of the most popular comic book characters of all time, and there have been numerous actors to play the role. Some have been critically acclaimed and even went on to win Academy Awards. While others have been bashed and criticized for their portrayal. Three actors have played the Joker in the past 4 years, including Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix, and most recently Barry Keoghan.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Drops The Hammer With Nobara

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen fan is really bringing the hammer down with some excellent Nobara Kugisaki cosplay! Gege Akutami's original manga franchise is now enjoying a whole new universe of popularity as following the successful release of the anime's first season, the franchise is now readying to take over theaters with its new movie. Fans were quickly drawn to the anime's wild world of characters who each had a major chip on their shoulders, but there was probably no better example of this dynamic than Nobara Kugisaki and her motivations in the first season of the series.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

The Original 'Dragon Ball' Franchise Arrives to Crunchyroll for the First Time

Dragon Ball fana can rejoice as Crunchyroll has just announced the arrival of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT on the anime platform starting today. Both Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball GT will be in the form of English subs and dubs while Dragon Ball Z will have just the English dub version. This is the first time the Toei Animation franchise will arrive at Crunchyroll for audiences in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Original ‘Godzilla’ Is Still the Greatest Monster Movie Ever Made

It is a testament to the power of Ishirō Honda’s 1954 masterpiece Godzilla that the past decade has seen the release of seven new films starring the iconic monster, both in Japan and the United States. Even after decades of MCU-style crossover with various other kaiju (Japanese for “strange beast”) like Mothra and Mechagodzilla as well as movie monsters like King Kong, the original film’s fusion of emotional human storytelling and the metaphorical power of the titular monster establish Godzilla as the greatest monster film of all time nearly 70 years later. Anchoring the narrative of Godzilla’s fantastical rampage over Tokyo within a critique of postwar critique of nuclear testing, Honda and his co-writer Takeo Murata imbue the titular creature with an affective weight, exposing the horrors of humankind’s destruction of nature through acts of war and technological innovation.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy