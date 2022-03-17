ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Crews respond to a two-vehicle accident on State Route 54 in National City (National City, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Crews respond to a two-vehicle accident on State Route 54 in National City (National City, CA)

Traffic was impacted following a crash which caused one vehicle to roll onto its side Wednesday on eastbound State Route 54 in National City.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at around 5:10 p.m. The early reports showed that a white Ford SUV and a white pickup truck were involved in the collision. One of the drivers was pinned inside the vehicle as a result of the wreck [...]

March 17, 2022

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

