ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Sheboygan County's oldest building is home to the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center | Throwback Thursday

By Gary C. Klein, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RTET_0ehsgqS200

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - The Mill House, the building that houses the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center, is the oldest building in Sheboygan County.

The building was built in 1837, according to the Historical Marker Database.

In 1837, Sheboygan Falls pioneer Silas Stedman had the Greek Revival-style structure built as a boarding house for his sawmill workers. It became known as the Mill House and later, when it served as a hotel, it was known as the Temperance House.

Owner Charles D. Cole later enlarged the building in 1860 so the property could be used as a two-family home. For many years following, it was a two-family residence.

The property is part of what is known as the Cole District. That district is one of the few historic districts that show the development of buildings in the 1830-1840 era in Wisconsin.

In 1986, Sheboygan County Landmarks Ltd. restored the structure at 518 Water St. At that time, the growing Sheboygan County Historical Research Center was in need of a bigger home to house its growing collection. The Research Center moved to the property in 1987 and is an adaptive reuse of the restored Mill House.

According to Beth Dippel of the Research Center: "It was saved at the very last minute. Glad it was, because that's what saved the entire (Cole) neighborhood."

It seems fitting that a historical organization is today in the county's oldest building.

To see the image larger, click here.

To see the latest subscription offer to the Sheboygan Press, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

READ: Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing

(CNN) — Below is the text of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, as prepared for delivery:. Chairman Durbin, Ranking Member Grassley, and Distinguished Members of the Judiciary Committee: thank you for convening this hearing and for considering my nomination as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. I am humbled and honored to be here, and I am truly grateful for the generous introductions that my former judicial colleague, Judge Tom Griffith, and my close friend Professor Lisa Fairfax have so graciously provided.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Government
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
The Associated Press

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
EUROPE
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
The Hill

Apple users experiencing massive outage

A wide range of Apple products experienced outages on Monday, from iCloud products to the app store and Apple Music. Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages as of Monday afternoon, including products like Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Find My and Maps. The company noted that users may experience...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Thursday#Landmarks#Uban Construction#Greek#The Mill House#The Research Center
The Hill

Blinken labels Myanmar's Rohingya repression genocide

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday labeled Myanmar’s Rohingya repression a genocide. Blinken, in remarks at the U.S. Holocaust Museum, said he came to the determination after evaluating a “factual assessment and legal analysis” from the State Department that pulled together documentation from a number of sources.
WORLD
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

477
Followers
123
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy