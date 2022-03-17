ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: No foul play in death of 54-year-old man found in Seaford ditch near burning car

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police said they found no signs of foul play after a 54-year-old man's body was found in a Seaford ditch near a burning car Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a car on fire in the 1000 block of Airport Road at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The homicide unit began an investigation after the car was found fully engulfed in flames and a dead man in a ditch nearby, police said.

An investigation by the homicide unit and the Division of Forensic Science found no sign of foul play, according to a Delaware State Police news release late Wednesday.

Due to these findings, police said no further information will be provided.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police: No foul play in death of 54-year-old man found in Seaford ditch near burning car

