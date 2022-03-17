ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Canton basketball roundup

By By Mike Trueblood for the Canton Daily Ledger
 4 days ago
CANTON--A Canton boys player and a Canton girls player each received recognition on the Mid-Illini All-Conference basketball teams announced recently.

Little Giants' senior Turner Plumer was a second-team selection to the boys team and Lady Giants senior Katie Smith was picked to the girls second team.

The Canton boys won three of their last five regular season games and finished with a 6-22 season record but Class 3A state runner-up Metamora dominated the Mid-Illini team with four first team selections. The Redbirds were 30-7 overall and conference champs at 13-1.

The Mid-Illini first team members were Drew Tucker (Metamora, junior), Tyson Swanson (Metamora, junior), Ethan Kiser (Metamora, junior), Zack Shroeder (Metamora, senior), Drew Lewis (Washington, senior), Isaac Mapson (Washington, senior) Breck Card (Dunlap, senior) and Beau Durbin (Morton, senior).

Picked to the second team were Canton's Plumer, Gus Rugaaro (Morton, soph), Ben Carter (Morton, senior) Matthew Juergens (Pekin, soph), Nick Tornow (East Peoria, senior), Frank Driscoll (Limestone, senior) Jamari White (Washington, junior) and Jake Stewart (Washington, junior).

Class 3A third place finisher Morton had two first team selections to the girls Mid-Illini team along with two for Metamora.

The Lady Giants were one of three regional champions from the conference and finished the season 14-19,

First team members were Gracie Kizer (Pekin, senior), Katie Krupa (Morton, senior), Tatym Lamprecht (Morton, junior), Georgia Duncan (Washington, senior), Kayla Pacha (Metamora, senior) and Katy Ramage (Metamora, junior).

Second team selections were Canton's Smith, Maggie Hobson (Morton, senior), Kyle Moeller (East Peoria, freshman), Hannah West (Limestone, senior.

•Canton junior Kaden Otto won Class 2A first-round competition but did not advance to the King of the Hill finals at the 3-point Showdown held at the Illinois State Basketball Tournaments in Champaign on Saturday.

Otto, who qualified by winning regional and sectional showdowns, made 11 of 15 3-pointers in the first round Saturday to advance to the four-player finals.

But despite making 10 shots in the 2A finals to finish second, , Otto was edged by Bloomington's Cole Certa, a sophomore, who made 13 to qualify for the King of the Hill finals consisting of winners from all four Illinois classes.

Certa won King of the Hill by making 12 3-points to defeat competitors from Class 1A, 3A and 4A.

Comments / 0

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

