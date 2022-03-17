Naples Garden Club chair has a thememaker for botanical garden show right at home

Her avocation included petals. His included paint. Those seemed pretty mutually exclusive.

But Terry and Tucker Aufranc have found their two interests work with each other beautifully and the public can see how at the Naples Garden Club Show this weekend.

Under its Design theme, one of three design sections required for state-sanctioned shows, Terry Aufranc needed a model for the show theme for which she was chair: "Visions: Past, Present, Future." She asked her husband to paint three works that the floral designs could be tied to. He did, and the competitors have three to work with:

An interpretation of the 20,000-year-old cave paintings at Lascaux, France

A landscape done in the style of 19th-century artist Vincent van Gogh

A depiction of a retinal microscopy

What? "It was the only thing I could come up with that had both something of the future — the technology — and vision," Tucker Aufranc explained. The result is much more artistic than scientific. Globular shapes and strands of blue and black rise over a varying ombred horizon of tangerine and aqua in a look of abstract expressionism.

All three works will be part the club's show Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, at Naples Botanical Garden. (For details, see the information box.)

Unlike his wife, Terry, Tucker Aufranc, now a retired orthopedic surgeon, came to art later in life.

"My mother was a professional artist, but I never really, A. appreciated it, or B. took enough time to sort of get into it," he said. "I started when I was 50 years old."

A chance house call on a woman who had polio brought him face to face with Frederick "Fritz" Kubitz, her husband, an artist who happened to be president of the New England Watercolor Society. Aufranc, who said he was astounded by Kubitz's work, asked for lessons.

"It turns out I was the one and only student Kubitz ever took on," he recalled.

Aufranc also recalled grueling assignments of producing 50 paintings, of which Kubitz wanted to see just the last two or three. But Aufranc learned. He went on to learn acrylics, pastels and oils, and his art has developed to the point that his work is carried by Wilstone Gallery in Naples.

Terry Aufranc had been gardening most of her adult life at the couple's Wellesley, Massachusetts, home, and when the couple evolved from near-full to full-time to Naples 2½ years ago, she dove even deeper into Naples Garden Club activities. Arranging is an art, a science and, doubtlessly, a passion with her.

"I come home from Trader Joe's with maybe-I-remembered-to-buy-the-groceries and lots of flowers," she said, with a sheepish smile. The Aufranc household always has fresh floral arrangements. (Read her suggestions for keeping them fresh in the accompanying sidebar.)

Aufranc is getting a test of that passion in her role as chair: This year, the first show open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic, has drawn 350 entries. Among them, a dozen are competing in the category that interpret the three Tucker Aufranc paintings. There are horticulture, design, education, youth and botanical arts divisions, each with its own sections.

The horticulture — the specimens of individual blooms or greens — get a lot of the action, but the design sections keep the visitors coming back. There are categories that incorporate jewelry and even eyeglasses into a floral design, she said. One set of oversize, florally bedecked glasses will be on the lawn of the garden for a photo op for visitors.

In the meantime, Tucker Aufranc has expanded his art in a way that may have them working together on future flower show entries. Looking for a place to paint during the pandemic, he found space in Claymore, the pottery creation and firing studio off Shirley Street.

Attracted to the ceramics going on around him, Tucker Aufranc is now creating pottery that his wife has used, so far, for planting. He has even developed an appreciation for bromeliads.

"It does look like we're getting closer to the same thing," Terry Aufranc said.

Naples Garden Club show

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (8 a.m. for members) Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19

Where: Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples

Admission: Free with admission to the garden; $25, $10 ages 4-17; free for ages 3 and younger and members

Tickets, information: Naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275

From their chosen arts

Terry Aufranc on floral arranging:

1. Know your flowers. Tulips, for example "are strange in that they can grown a half inch a day in water," she said. "So the arrangement that looked fine yesterday is now a little awkward." Hydrangea, interestingly, are sturdy if tempered in a glass of warm water first. Roses, too, will open but should have staying power.

2. Make your arrangement work with the shape of your container. Aufranc created an impromptu arrangement with flowers from Trader Joe's market, greens gleaned from her own garden and a painted, boat-shaped vase. The greens, specimens of curtain fig, papyrus, ferns and arboricola, provided the foundation and the flowers were mounded among and over them.

3. Change the water every day or so; always add a preservative to keep bacteria from building. Aufranc buys her own preservative. But a capful of bleach in the water will work, too, she said.

Tucker Aufranc on details for painting students:

1. The quality of the medium.

"People buy the cheapest watercolors and they're terrible and people wonder why," Tucker Aufranc said. That's why he wouldn't paint with acrylic until recently: "All of the acrylics I used to see were just terrible because they looked slick, and didn't have any character to them."

2. Allowing your colors to dry.

"In watercolor that's so important, to let it dry before you go on to the next step. That's so hard for people to learn, myself included, because I'm very impatient," Aufranc said, adding with a chuckle, "That's why God invented hair dryers."

3. Listening to your instructors. The criticism may be hard, "but 90 percent of the time they're right," he said.

Flowers, we've got flowers

After the Naples Garden Club show''s use of art with flowers, the Naples Botanical Garden will get another infusion of them with a show from Naples artist Emily James.

She will share works of art inspired by Naples Botanical Garden 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 4-6:30 p.m. at a meet-the-artist event at the Garden.

The works will include limited edition Giclées of the original painting "Orchid Lake," inspired by the Garden’s LaGrippe Orchid Garden, and which is available as part of a 175-giclee limited edition, for $1,600. A percentage of the proceeds from each sale go to the botanical garden.

Naples Botanical Garden is at 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.