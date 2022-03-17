Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A free shred day event will be held in White Marsh/Middle River next month.

In celebration of Earth Day, Keith Patillo, REALTOR® with Buying B’more and Samson Properties, will offer free paper shredding for Baltimore County residents on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9 – 11 a.m.

There will be no limit and everyone who registers will receive a “Certificate of Destruction.”

This is an opportunity for Baltimore County residents to safely dispose of sensitive paper documents quickly, easily, and securely. Canceled checks, medical records, credit card information, utility bills, old tax returns, and pay stubs are among the many items that can be destroyed by shredding. Documents are shredded onsite.

The event will be held at 6211 Greenleigh Avenue (21220).

Photo via Pixabay

