ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viKa3_0ehsekKU00

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A free shred day event will be held in White Marsh/Middle River next month.

In celebration of Earth Day, Keith Patillo, REALTOR® with Buying B’more and Samson Properties, will offer free paper shredding for Baltimore County residents on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9 – 11 a.m.

There will be no limit and everyone who registers will receive a “Certificate of Destruction.”

This is an opportunity for Baltimore County residents to safely dispose of sensitive paper documents quickly, easily, and securely. Canceled checks, medical records, credit card information, utility bills, old tax returns, and pay stubs are among the many items that can be destroyed by shredding. Documents are shredded onsite.

The event will be held at 6211 Greenleigh Avenue (21220).

Photo via Pixabay

The post Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced that applications are now open for Fiscal Year 2023 Project Grants to support not-for-profit organizations that offer visual and performing arts, science and humanities programs. Organizations both in and near Baltimore County may apply for grants to support events and programs that take place in Baltimore County. Grant awards can vary … Continue reading "Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations" The post Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks sponsors bill to bring Pappas’ shipping to Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks is sponsoring legislation that would allow Pappas Seafood to open a crabcake distribution site at the unoccupied ABC Rental site in the Perry Hall commercial revitalization district. The legislation allows this type of shipping operation to be located in the revitalization district. This will not be a restaurant, as the restaurant will remain in … Continue reading "Councilman Marks sponsors bill to bring Pappas’ shipping to Perry Hall" The post Councilman Marks sponsors bill to bring Pappas’ shipping to Perry Hall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

GoFundMe page established for victims of Perry Hall house fire

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A GoFundMe page has been established for a family who lost everything in a house fire earlier this week. Jason and Diane Giacubeno of 9100 Transoms Road in Northgate Hall lost everything in a house fire on Monday, March 14th.  The fire sent up a plume of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles. No one was … Continue reading "GoFundMe page established for victims of Perry Hall house fire" The post GoFundMe page established for victims of Perry Hall house fire appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River woman claims $35,087 Racetrax prize

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A Middle River woman has come forward to claim her Racetrax prize. On March 11, Valerie Megginson, 62, won $35,087 playing the Maryland Lottery horse racing game. A regular when it comes to playing Pick 4 and Racetrax, Valerie sometimes waits to watch the animated horses round the track after buying her tickets. She also sometimes leaves the … Continue reading "Middle River woman claims $35,087 Racetrax prize" The post Middle River woman claims $35,087 Racetrax prize appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle River, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Society
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Middle River, MD
Government
NottinghamMD.com

White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in April, vendors sought

WHITE MARSH, MD—The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will hold a craft show next month. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Local crafters and artisans who wish to showcase their products are asked to contact Susan at susan.radtke@wmvfc.org. The craft show will be held rain or shine.  Additional information will be … Continue reading "White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in April, vendors sought" The post White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in April, vendors sought appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Two Harford County cocaine dealers convicted

BALTIMORE, MD—Two Harford County cocaine dealers have been convicted following a federal trial for their participation in a drug distribution ring. A federal jury convicted Che Jaron Durbin, 43, of Aberdeen, and Terrell Darnell Walton, 36, of Delaware, on federal charges related to their participation in a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Harford County. The jury … Continue reading "Two Harford County cocaine dealers convicted" The post Two Harford County cocaine dealers convicted appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski administration announces personnel updates

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced several personnel updates. Olszewski announced that Erica Palmisano will serve as Press Secretary for his administration. Palmisano will be the government’s primary point of contact for members of the news media. In addition, Mandy Remmell has been named Director of Community Engagement, and Pete Kriscumas will serve as Special Advisor to … Continue reading "Olszewski administration announces personnel updates" The post Olszewski administration announces personnel updates appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Reward increased for information on fatal 2021 stabbing in Baltimore County

DUNDALK, MD—The reward has been increased for information on the fatal 2021 stabbing of a man in Baltimore County. Metro Crime Stoppers has increased the reward in the homicide of 45-year-old Rosario Valenti. The reward is now at $8,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges in this case. Valenti was stabbed multiple times during an early morning … Continue reading "Reward increased for information on fatal 2021 stabbing in Baltimore County" The post Reward increased for information on fatal 2021 stabbing in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Shredding#Crossroads#Realtor#B More#Samson Properties#Nottingham Md
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall students among winners in 2022 Maryland Regional Braille Challenge

Baltimore, MD—Blind and visually impaired students from across Maryland and the surrounding region competed in the 13th annual Maryland Regional Braille Challenge on February 5th. The event and subsequent award ceremony, hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind and the Maryland State Department of Education, were held virtually again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the winners … Continue reading "Perry Hall students among winners in 2022 Maryland Regional Braille Challenge" The post Perry Hall students among winners in 2022 Maryland Regional Braille Challenge appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Officer Amy Caprio’s Unity Playground receives donation check at Wawa grand opening

PERRY HALL, MD—The ribbon has been cut and Wawa is open for business. The new Perry Hall Wawa held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. Community member Kirsten Roller was recognized as a Community Day Brightener for raising funds for the Unity Playground, in memory of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio.  The playground is located at Gunpowder … Continue reading "Officer Amy Caprio’s Unity Playground receives donation check at Wawa grand opening" The post Officer Amy Caprio’s Unity Playground receives donation check at Wawa grand opening appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville’s FOP Lodge 4 accuses Police Chief Hyatt of ending due process for police officers following HB 670 vote

PARKVILLE, MD—Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #4, located in Parkville, released a statement on Thursday accusing Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt of ending due process for police officers who make an error while on the job. The statement was issued in response to a vote on HB670 by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission, which included … Continue reading "Parkville’s FOP Lodge 4 accuses Police Chief Hyatt of ending due process for police officers following HB 670 vote" The post Parkville’s FOP Lodge 4 accuses Police Chief Hyatt of ending due process for police officers following HB 670 vote appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy