Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. The Jets are currently on the outside looking in as far as a playoff spot is concerned and Hellebuyck may be the main reason why that is so. He has a goal against average of 2.99 and a save percentage of .909. The GAA would be the worst of his career and save percentage the second worst. You’re not going to win consistently in the NHL with those numbers. Hellebuyck has also given up at least three goals in 10 straight starts. The good news is that Hellebuyck and the Jets will take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, another team that has struggled this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO