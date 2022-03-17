ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Six Nations 2022: France v England - Damian Penaud returns as hosts hunt Grand Slam

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. France have recalled wing Damian Penaud, who missed the win over...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

France win the Six Nations! Antoine Dupont and his rampant team-mates tear through England to clinch their first title in 12 years and seal a scintillating Grand Slam in Paris... with another heavy defeat piling more pressure on Eddie Jones

Begin the inquest. Place the executioners on alert. England slipped to a third defeat of the Six Nations and, as the place erupted with France’s first Grand Slam in 12 years, the noose around Eddie Jones’s neck tightened. Over the next few weeks, the RFU must decide whether...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations Grand Slam: France sweep fans off their feet with glorious triumph

There is a 1990s billboard advert, fondly remembered in both England and France. The background is a St George's cross - "1966 was a great year for English football," the text begins. "Eric was born," it concludes, as Manchester United maverick Cantona stares out moodily from the foreground. As France's...
WORLD
The Independent

Former tennis champion Boris Becker to stand trial

Former Grand Slam tennis champion Boris Becker is due to stand trial accused of failing to hand over his trophies to settle debts.The 54-year-old commentator, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is alleged to have not complied with obligations to disclose information.The German national is said to have failed to hand over trophies including the 1985 Wimbledon men’s singles title, which catapulted the then-unknown 17-year-old to stardom, as well as his Australian Open trophies in 1991 and 1996.He is also accused of removing hundreds of thousands of pounds by transferring it to other accounts, including to former wife Barbara Becker, and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.Becker, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is facing a three-week trial on an indictment of more than 20 counts at Southwark Crown Court on Monday in front of Judge Deborah Taylor.He will be assisted by a German translator.The former world number one and six-time Grand Slam champion collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy