Buying Cars

Kelley Blue Book’s Five-Year Cost to Own Awards Show Toyota and Lexus on Top

By Nathaniel Ehinger
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You might look at the 2022 model year and want to drive a used vehicle five years from now. Conversely, if you buy a new 2022 vehicle, you could be ready to sell it in five years. Whether you’re the buyer or the seller, the right brand of vehicle matters. We...

fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Wins Five-Year Cost To Own Award

A number of Blue Oval models have fared well in terms of resale value over the past few weeks, including the 2022 Ford F-Series lineup, the Ford Ranger mid-size pickup, the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, all of which recently received Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards. Now, we can add the 2022 Ford Bronco to that list, as Kelly Blue Book has just given the 2022 North American SUV of the Year one of its Five-Year Cost to Own Awards.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 / Nissan Leaf Only EVs On KBB's 5-Year Cost To Own Awards

Kelley Blue Book continues to roll out its 2022 awards, and Tesla made another list, though this time it was only one of the brand's vehicles. The Tesla Model 3 was one of several winners in KBB's 2022 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, but only one of two electric vehicles. The Nissan Leaf also made the list.
CARS
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
#Lexus Cars#Lexus Lx#Lexus Gs#Vehicles#Motor1#Kbb#Avalon Hybrid Vehicle#Corolla#Tundra Lexus Luxury#Ux#Lx
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dependable Car in America

Many people cannot buy the car they would like to own for different reasons. But if they could, some would likely consider Kia, the most dependable car in America. (These, on the other hand, are cars Americans don’t want to buy.) The main reason people cannot buy the car they want is that auto inventory […]
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
MotorBiscuit

All of the Electric Vehicles That Come With Free Charging

Part of the deal with EVs is charging the electric vehicle, which can take some time to get used to. Some automakers are sweetening the deal with free charging at charging stations around the country. Electrify America and EVgo are the most popular companies offering complimentary unlimited DC charging for new cars.
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota RAV4 Getting Fresh Tech This Year

Ever since the first generation was introduced, the Toyota RAV4 has been a sales success for the Japanese brand. In fact, the compact SUV is one of the best-selling vehicles in the USA, with over 407,000 sold in 2021. With competitors such as Honda working on its updated CR-V rival, Toyota is reportedly keeping its popular model fresh with a few updates.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Three Iconic American Muscle Cars Left To Rot

These cars were legends of their time with high performance and style to match and now wait for a rescuer to save them from abandonment. There are a few places in this world whose history and culture are best represented by what others might describe as junkyard material. Those who understand the past behind the historic relics know exactly what sentiment value is worth because they know what simple little things can represent. Classic cars, for example, are some of the most history-rich items to ever grace our fine world, as every piece of these vehicles represents a new facet of human innovation. Of course, that's precisely why people like us are willing to pay pretty ridiculous prices for a 30 or 40-year-old car. These vehicles are possibly the best-found examples of this to date.
CARS
Telegraph

I got rid of my electric car because of its unreliability

We’ve all heard those nightmare stories of early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs) ending up stuck in the middle of nowhere, out of charge and with no access to a reliable charging point. Now, in a new survey by Which?, it seems that charging might be the least of their worries, as EVs were found to be the least reliable fuel type of all cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

