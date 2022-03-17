How to clean up your social media accounts

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has started four of its own social media accounts, to get the word out directly to local residents about water and sewer issues.On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, BOPU goes by the account handle-name cheyennebopu. On LinkedIn, it is a longer web address: www.linkedin.com/company/board-of-public-utilities. Previously, the city agency had made announcements via the social media channels run by the city overall, according to BOPU Public Affairs Coordinator Erin Lamb. She said she thought it would be more effective to communicate about things like closures, water main breaks, hydrant flushing and other updates directly...
