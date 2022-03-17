ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to clean up your social media accounts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't updated, curated, or otherwise cleaned up your social media accounts since 2009, it's time for a social media deep clean. After all, the profiles and bios you created then probably don't reflect who you are now or even who you want to be. Plus, it's just...

Target the right social media platforms for your brand

It’s important for a business to know the demographics of its target market when deciding which social media channels to use. Brands that are more visual may lean toward Instagram and TikTok, while brands focused on real-time events may find Twitter to be more suitable. It’s beneficial to define social media goals and to figure out the social media channels the company’s audience uses in order to develop a receptive audience. Take time to analyze the type of content the business is posting on its channels and how the content works for each social media platform. As of 2021, for business-to-business companies, Facebook and LinkedIn tend to be the preferred social media platforms. For business-to-consumer companies, Facebook and Instagram were the most popular platforms.
How to delete your Instagram account

If you no longer want to use Instagram then you may want to find out how to delete your Instagram account. This guide will tell you everything to need to know to permanently delete your account. For whatever reason, you have decided that you would like to permanently remove your...
Cheyenne BOPU starts social media accounts after getting imposters booted

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has started four of its own social media accounts, to get the word out directly to local residents about water and sewer issues.On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, BOPU goes by the account handle-name cheyennebopu. On LinkedIn, it is a longer web address: www.linkedin.com/company/board-of-public-utilities. Previously, the city agency had made announcements via the social media channels run by the city overall, according to BOPU Public Affairs Coordinator Erin Lamb. She said she thought it would be more effective to communicate about things like closures, water main breaks, hydrant flushing and other updates directly...
How to clean up your passwords and boost online security

The health of your passwords is a big part of your overall online security and you shouldn't neglect it. Reviewing your passwords, weeding out the weak ones, and replacing them with stronger passwords are all good habits to keep up to fortify your online security. But what if you haven't done any of that in a while or have never gotten around to it before? No worries. With our handy guide below, we'll show you how to clean up your passwords and even suggest a few more ways to boost your security online.
How to embed a YouTube video in PowerPoint

Adding videos to PowerPoint presentations can really help to enhance the slides. There are two ways of adding videos to your PowerPoint presentations. You can either upload a downloaded video to your slide or embed a YouTube video link in your presentation. Both methods work equally efficiently. However, the former ends up making your file size way too large. The latter does the same job but makes sure to keep your file size the same.
NCT Haechan Instagram: K-pop Idol Launches Social Media Account

NCT Haechan started his Instagram journey by sharing teaser photos for NCT DREAM’s comeback. NCT Haechan finally has a platform where he can share updates with his fans. NCT DREAM will reconnect with their fans by dropping their new album, Glitch Mode. The group has since released their teaser photos as well as a teaser video for their comeback.
7 benefits of using a VPN (spoiler: it could save you money)

We all regularly use the internet nowadays for a variety of different purposes. Whether it’s to keep in touch with friends and family, to work from home, or to conduct our banking and bill paying online, it’s important to be secure. One of the best ways to keep yourself secure and your activity private is to use a VPN.
David Beckham turned over his social media accounts to a Ukrainian doctor

Posh Spice’s husband, also known as David Beckham, gave over his social media platform this weekend to a Ukrainian doctor in Kharkiv. The tattooed heartthrob and retired soccer star has a combined following of 127.5 million, so it was no small deal. He posted a video with a caption reading, “Today I’m handing over my social channels to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine where she is helping mothers give birth.” He went on to implore people to learn about the work they’re doing to save lives in the besieged city, and also to donate to the humanitarian efforts working to help Ukrainians in the midst of war, namely UNICEF.
Netflix is testing out new charges for sharing passwords

If you’ve ever shared your Netflix password with anyone outside of your household, then there’s a high probability that Netflix knows about it. And while Netflix has yet to ban the practice, the streaming service is taking new steps to monetize it. Via Netflix’s official blog, Chengyi Long, the streaming service’s product innovation director, announced that the company is testing out plans to charge an extra fee to accounts that share their passwords.
Mum expertly shuts down nurse who 'body-shamed' her teenage daughter

In today’s image-obsessed world, raising teenagers is a minefield.Julie Venn, a personal trainer and mother of two, found this out the hard way.Venn recently took her 13-year-old daughter Riley for her annual health check-up. She recalls that the nurse questioned Riley about her diet and exercise routine.Concluding this awkward line of questioning, the nurse said:"Tell me Riley, how can you explain all of this weight you’ve gained?"Although it was in a medical setting, Venn was struck by the tactless delivery of this question and immediately sensed her daughter’s insecurity. She quickly stepped in to defend her.In a viral Facebook post,...
