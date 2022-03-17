Damian Penaud returns for France to face England in Six Nations finale after recovering from Covid, as he looks to inspire Les Bleus to their first title and Grand Slam since 2010

France have recalled in-form winger Damian Penaud and named a loaded team for their Grand Slam bid against England.

The French are on the verge of securing their first Six Nations title since 2010, with head coach Fabian Galthie warning that they are ready to finish the tournament with a clean sweep of victories.

England coach Eddie Jones has attempted to increase the pressure on France, who have selected their strongest team for the tournament finale.

Damian Penaud will return for France in their Six Nations finale with England in Paris

‘We are attentive to what is said around us, said Galthie. ‘We hear what the English are saying. It helps us to prepare. But the appointment is Saturday at 9 pm [French time]. We are ready to respond.

‘Yes, we are where we wanted to be. But you have to stay humble, stay in your place, there's a game to play. We've done everything to be in this position (to win the Grand Slam). It started long before this tournament. Competitions are also won out of competition. All the work done with the clubs allows us to be in this position today.’

Livewire winger Penaud has recovered from covid and will replace the injured Yoram Moefana. Elsewhere, there is just one other change to the matchday 23, with lock Romain Taofifenua replacing Matthis Lebel on the bench.

Penaud replaces Yoram Moefana after recovering from a positive Covid test

French team manager Raphael Ibanez said they won't be complacent for the crunch match at Stade de France.

'What is certain is that the lack of motivation does not exist with them (England),' Ibanez said.

'Every match is important. That's what makes them strong, tough and formidable.'

France's selection shows remarkable continuity throughout the Six Nations with 11 players starting all five matches, with all but one of the changes made in the tournament enforced by Covid.

France are hoping to win their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010

FRANCE TEAM TO PLAY ENGLAND

Melvyn Jaminet, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Anthony Jelonch, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille.

Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.