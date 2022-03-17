ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Millions of Airborne gummies sold at Target, Costco, Walgreens and CVS recalled over injury fears

By Alexandra Markovich
 4 days ago
MILLIONS of Airborne gummies are being recalled because the bottles pose an injury hazard when opened for the first time.

The immune supplement is sold at major retailers in the US.

Airborne immune support supplements recalled because of injury hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Reckitt has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention.

Due to these reports, Reckitt, the manufacturer of Airborne Gummies, has decided to voluntarily pull about 3.74million bottles off stores shelves.

The recall only affects 63 count and 75 count bottles in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The affected Airborne gummies were sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart, Amazon.com and Schiffvitamins.com from May 2020 to February 2022.

To help identify if you have a bottle, you can look at the UPC numbers and the expiration dates, and then, compare those numbers with the numbers posted on the recall list.

You can find the UPC numbers on the product label and expiration dates are located on the bottom of the bottle.

Reckitt noted in the notice at Schiffvitamins.com: "Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to this recall as they would have released any pressure build up and do not present an injury hazard."

If you have any questions or concerns about the recall, you can call Reckitt at 888–266–8003 from 8am to 5pm.

Other immune support gummies you can purchase

In the meantime, there are loads of other immune support supplements that you can choose from.

Sambucus Elderberry gummies come highly recommended on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews and a five star rating.

In addition to black elderberry extract, the supplements contain vitamin C and zinc, and they're sweetened with organic tapioca syrup and cane sugar.

Plus, they are only $13.

A cheaper option can be Nature Bounty's elderberry gummies, which are priced at $11.

These gummies are packed with immune supportive ingredients, such as vitamins A, C, D and E.

Plus, they are also sugar- and gluten-free.

In addition to this gummy recall, The Sun explains how Similac PM baby formula recalled after second tot dies from bacteria infection.

We also discuss how custard apple pulp is recalled over salmonella poisoning fears after five people fall ill.

