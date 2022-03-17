Taylor Swift Photobombs ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski’s Big Comfy Pic

Click here to read the full article.

You just never know where Taylor Swift is going to pop up. The singer, who has been keeping things pretty low-key so far this year, made a surprise cameo in an Instagram snap on Wednesday (March 16) featuring her old pal Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington. There wasn’t much context to the black and white pic, in which the couple sit smiling on a couch with Harrington’s arm draped around Porowski’s neck. But they did give it a snappy caption.

“Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had,” wrote Harrington in reference to the long-running 1990s-early 2000s Canadian children’s TV series that chronicled the adventures of Loonette the clown and her dolly Molly. Swift appears to have just popped up out of nowhere in the image, sliding her face in between the two men while crouching behind the leather loveseat built for two.

It wasn’t that huge a shock, since Taylor cast Porowski and his fellow QE castmates — Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France — in her 2019 all-star “You Need to Calm Down” video and they took in Madonna’s “Madame X” show together in Brooklyn in 2019.

While Taylor has kept things pretty quite on the socials front in 2022, she has been busy elsewhere, scoring a No. 2 debut on the UK charts last month with Ed Sheeran’s remix of his “the Joker and the Queen” and sending a very sweet note and flowers earlier this month in praise of Avril Lavigne’s “fabulous” new album, Love Sux . In addition, Taylor and Adele lead all nominees for the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, with four apiece.

Check out the picture below.

