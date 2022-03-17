ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Real Madrid copy incredible play from Bournemouth but make mess of final ball against PSG

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22H1zW_0ehsdMNN00

REAL MADRID cherry picked a tactic straight from the Bournemouth playbook in their recent win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti's men sealed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Les Parisiens 3-1 at the Bernabeu last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfqiE_0ehsdMNN00
Bournemouth scored with a brilliant team move from kick-off against Fulham in December Credit: AFCB TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuLAM_0ehsdMNN00
Real Madrid copied the Cherries' tactic against PSG, but failed to score from it Credit: Real Madrid TV

Karim Benzema stole the show thanks to his second half hat-trick, but they almost scored from a fantastic team move just seconds into the match from kick-off.

It was a move inspired by Bournemouth, who found the back of the net using the same play during December's 1-1 away draw at Fulham.

Dominic Solanke scored within seconds of the second half kicking off which silenced the home crowd at Craven Cottage.

Emiliano Marcondes played a quick one-two with Lewis Cook, before finding Danish compatriot Philip Billing, who lofted a ball over the top to Solanke, who had sprinted from the half-way line.

And Real had obviously watched their tactic as they deployed it against PSG, with the move almost coming off.

In a near identical play, Luka Modric combined with Toni Kroos, with the Croatian laying off the ball to right-back Dani Carvajal.

He then looked to play in winger Vinicius Jr, who had made a darting run in from the wing.

But the pass was just overhit as Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came out quick to claim the through ball.

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

Fans were quick to point out the two moves, as one user tweeted: "Real Madrid copying Bournemouth’s kick-off routine. If only Real were as good as Bournemouth."

Another commented: "Bournemouth shaping the future of football, you love to see it."

A third added: "Bournemouth did it better."

This supporter then joked: "Probably the only thing we’ll do better than Real this season."

Meanwhile one simply stated: "Real Madrid clearly need more practice."

Another quipped: "Copyright infringement surely?"

The US Sun

Watch Barcelona ace Eric Garcia taunt Vinicius Jr over Ballon d’Or after Real Madrid star is sent flying by Adama Traore

BARCELONA ace Eric Garcia taunted Real Madrid rival Vinicius Jr over Ballon d'Or shouts after he was sent flying by Adama Traore. The Catalan giants ran riot at the Santiago Bernabeu, destroying their table-topping rivals 4-0. January arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged himself a brace. Whilst fellow winter signing Ferran Torres...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

