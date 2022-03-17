ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Wyoming has most successful oil and gas lease in 3 years, bringing in $2.65M

By By Nicole Pollack Via Wyoming News Exchange
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fstzA_0ehsdJjC00

Casper Star-Tribune

CHEYENNE – Wyoming just wrapped up its most lucrative state oil and gas lease sale in three years.

The first of three annual auctions generated $2.65 million, the biggest profit since before the pandemic, according to the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments.

That’s more than 10 times higher than the state brought in last March ($258,981) and nearly double this time two years ago ($1.42 million).

It’s just over half of the $4.54 million earned in March 2019.

Most of the revenue will go toward kindergarten to 12th grade education, with the remainder distributed among recipients like the state library, agricultural college, state penitentiary and miners’ hospital. This is according to Holly Dyer, assistant director of the Trust Land Management Division at the Office of State Lands and Investments.

“While the results from our latest auction are still preliminary, we do feel it was a success,” Dyer wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Producers bid on 63 of the 196 available parcels. Those bids span 25,451 acres of state lands, or 36% of the acreage offered for sale.

“We’re hopeful that increased auction participation will lead to continued development of the (state’s) oil and gas resources and continued revenue stabilization,” Dyer said.

Oil and gas lease sales often serve as indicators of operators’ long-term expectations.

It’s possible to start producing on a new lease in as little as six months. In Wyoming, operators can – and often do – hold onto non-producing state leases for up to five years.

The drilling rig count offers a nearer-term picture of industry activity. Because oil wells’ output drops off over time, companies must drill new wells to keep production steady; aside from one week in the early months of the pandemic, Wyoming’s rig count has always been above zero, though it remained in the single digits for a year.

Since August, this count has hovered between 14 and 18, according to Baker Hughes. This is roughly half of where it stood before 2020.

High oil prices are boosting rig counts in other states, including Texas, typically the fastest state to respond to favorable market prices.

As usual, production in Wyoming has been slower to respond. The state’s oil and gas industry is worried about how uncertainty regarding the future of drilling on Wyoming’s federal leases will affect producers’ willingness to ramp up.

Oil and gas companies already hold millions of acres of non-producing federal leases in Wyoming, but the state hasn’t seen a federal oil and gas lease sale in more than a year.

“Strong interest in state leases reinforces that companies are interested in Wyoming’s natural resources,” Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said via email. He said this “reminds us just how much is at stake as the Biden Administration continues its refusal to uphold the law and conduct quarterly lease sales on federal lands.”

In Wyoming, the rig count inched up last week from 14 to 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Average Wyoming gasoline prices once again unchanged

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.99 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 60.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.14 per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.62 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49, a difference of 87 cents per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Business briefs for 3-20-22

Binance.US gets Wyoming money transmitter license A virtual market where people buy and sell digital currencies said it has received permission from Wyoming to be a money transmitter. The company, Binance.US, said it got a money transmitter license from the Wyoming Division of Banking. This makes Wyoming the third state to give it such a license in 2022, following West Virginia and Connecticut. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

#5. Dentists, general

Cheyenne, WY - Annual mean salary: $110,620 - #255 highest pay among all metros - Employment: data not available National - Annual mean salary: $180,830 ...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Business
Cheyenne, WY
Industry
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Industry
Wyoming News

Bill signed into law attempts to close dark money loopholes

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law a bill that attempts to close dark money loopholes through additional campaign finance reporting fees. Dark money is defined in its anonymity, meaning organizations do not disclose their donors and concentrate on spending funds to influence voters. Advocates for the bill shared with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle their concern for these kinds of independent expenditure organizations aggressively impacting Wyoming elections. They...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy