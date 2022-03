The Waterloo Indians fell to the Schalmont Sabres, 56-54, in the Class B State Championship at Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday afternoon. Waterloo never led in the first half and trailed by as many as 12 points, but they battled back and cut the lead to one at the break. The Indians took their first lead with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter after eighth-grader Addison Bree knocked down a three pointer from the corner. Waterloo then led by four with 3:08 left in the game, but Schalmont went on a 8-2 run to end the game and secure the victory.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO