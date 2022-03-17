ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris announces that DFS has imposed a penalty of $8.25M on MoneyGram for compliance failures

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris announced today that MoneyGram International Inc. (“MoneyGram”) has agreed to pay $8.25 million in penalties pursuant to a Consent Order entered into with the New York State Department of Financial Services (“DFS” or the “Department”). The Consent Order resolves the Department’s investigation into MoneyGram’s...

pymnts

MoneyGram Suspends Service in Russia

MoneyGram plans to quit offering its services in Russia over that country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a company statement said Friday (March 11). The statement noted that the company joins “many voices in expressing our hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to protect civilians across all impacted regions and will continue to assess the situation.”
pymnts

MoneyGram to Pay $8.25M Fine in NYDFS Settlement

MoneyGram announced Wednesday (March 16) that it has reached a final agreement to settle a legacy enforcement matter with the New York Department of Financial Services, a company release said, and will pay a penalty of $8.25 million. “We’re pleased that this legacy matter from many years ago is now...
ECONOMY
Social Security: SSI, SSDI benefit payments for March

Millions of Americans use benefit programs through the Social Security Administration every month, but not everyone gets paid at the same time. This will be the third month in 2022 that those collect benefits see the 5.9% COLA increase. While it’s the highest increase in recent history, inflation has passed...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Two billionaire Putin pals stand to make a killing from delivery app Getir in US cities serving up 1,500 grocery items from bananas to filet mignon in 10 minutes while Russian president tries to starve Ukrainians

As Russian strongman Vladimir Putin tries to starve Ukrainians by laying siege to cities across the country, two of his oligarch pals hope to make a fortune by delivering food to Americans. Vladimir Potanin and Arkady Volozh, both among the richest men in the world, are investors of a controversial,...
ECONOMY
SSI: 36 states will increase payments up to $120

There are 8 million Americans who saw SSI benefit checks this week worth up to $841. While these payments help, they’re not often enough to live on. The most recent SSI checks went out on March 1. Social Security: Must-knows for delaying your claim and getting $100s more. SSI...
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

4 personal loan lenders that accept applicants with credit scores that are 580 or lower

There are many advantages to having good or excellent credit. For one, a high credit score can help you get approved for financial products — like personal loans — with a lower interest rate. But now there are some personal loans out there that keep customer flexibility in mind. In other words, even if your credit score is less than ideal, you still have a solid chance at getting approved for the loan you need.
CREDITS & LOANS
Newswest9.com

Your credit score could be going up soon. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — The three largest credit bureaus in the U.S. announced Friday they would begin removing most medical debt from their reporting process starting in July, meaning many Americans with late or unpaid medical bills could have the stains from those bills wiped off their credit. The three companies...
CREDITS & LOANS
York Dispatch Online

Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
INCOME TAX
Mercury News

Fraud is flourishing on Zelle. The banks say it’s not their problem.

Justin Faunce lost $500 to a scammer impersonating a Wells Fargo official in January and hoped that the bank would reimburse him. Faunce was a longtime Wells Fargo customer and had immediately reported the scam — involving Zelle, the popular money transfer app. But Wells Fargo said the transaction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
