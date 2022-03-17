Hardy, Christopher Matthew, age 49, passed away, Monday, September 19, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Chris was born in Murray, Kentucky, to Michael Andrew and Sandra Kay (Frye) Hardy. He grew up in Newburgh, Indiana and attended Castle High School, and Murray State University. Chris was a cancer survivor from St. Judes Research Hospital. Christopher is survived by his wife, Emily Hardy (Fullerton); son, Greyson Hardy; parents, Michael and Sandy Hardy; sister, Kelly (Tim) Masterson and children; son-in-law of Thomas (Beverly) Osterholt; brother-in-law of Michael (Michelle) Osterholt and children; Thomas E. Osterholt III, and Maren Osterholt. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Kathleen Ann Fullerton-Osterholt, grandparents Dennis and Maxine Frye, Bob and Nancy Hardy, uncles Chet and David Hardy. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held October 23, at 3:00 p.m. CST, at Boonville Worship Center, 3900 West State Road 62, Boonville IN 47601. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greyson Hardy College Fund or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. To make a 529 college savings plan contribution: 1. Go to Ugift529.com 2. Enter Ugift code which is 250-X1O (the last digit is the letter O) 3. Enter YOUR name and the amount of the gift.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO