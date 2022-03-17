Read full article on original website
Burn Ban Extended in Daviess County
Daviess County Commissioners have issued a BURN BAN for Daviess County effective immediately and good for 7 days. 1. campfires and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter X 10 inches high or larger;. 2. open burning of any kind using...
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect
Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
House Fire in Montgomery Monday Night
Several neighboring agencies joined the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department in battling a house fire Monday night in Montgomery. The call came in just before 10pm and when fire officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with a person believed to be inside. Thanks to the help of a neighbor, the person inside the home was brought out safely and crews worked to battle the blaze for over three hours. The cause of the fire was believed to be a kitchen stove. No injuries were reported. The call was one of four handled on a busy day for the Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department Monday night.
Fire Safety Event at Fire Station #1 in Washington
The public is invited to a Fire Safety event on Tuesday, Oct 25th at fire station #1 at 200 Harned Ave. Basic fire safety will be explained and the fire station will also have smoke alarms for those who need them. Fire trucks will be available for kids to look...
18 Year Old Served Warrant For Rape and Strangulation
On October 15, 2022, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift arrested 18 year old Miroodchy Celeste on a warrant for two counts of Rape and one count of Strangulation. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation worked by a WPD Detective earlier this month.
Gary Lee Wagler
Gary Lee Wagler, 54, of Montgomery, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 6:07 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born December 28, 1967 in Washington, Indiana to the late Lester K. “Murphy” and Ida Mae (Knepp) Wagler. Gary married Barbara...
Good Samaritan Screening Events in November
Good Samaritan will be offering two cancer screening events this November. The first is a free screening mammogram event at the Breast Care Center on November 3 for patients who are uninsured or underinsured. The second is a skin cancer screening on November 8. Breast Care Center Manager, Crystal Beadles,...
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
Charles A. Freyberger
Charles A. Freyberger, 60, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on March 12, 1962 in Jasper, Indiana to Joan (Harker) and Darrell Freyberger. Growing up, Charles worked many hours on family farm, waking up early and staying up late milking cows and...
Christopher Matthew Hardy
Hardy, Christopher Matthew, age 49, passed away, Monday, September 19, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Chris was born in Murray, Kentucky, to Michael Andrew and Sandra Kay (Frye) Hardy. He grew up in Newburgh, Indiana and attended Castle High School, and Murray State University. Chris was a cancer survivor from St. Judes Research Hospital. Christopher is survived by his wife, Emily Hardy (Fullerton); son, Greyson Hardy; parents, Michael and Sandy Hardy; sister, Kelly (Tim) Masterson and children; son-in-law of Thomas (Beverly) Osterholt; brother-in-law of Michael (Michelle) Osterholt and children; Thomas E. Osterholt III, and Maren Osterholt. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Kathleen Ann Fullerton-Osterholt, grandparents Dennis and Maxine Frye, Bob and Nancy Hardy, uncles Chet and David Hardy. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held October 23, at 3:00 p.m. CST, at Boonville Worship Center, 3900 West State Road 62, Boonville IN 47601. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greyson Hardy College Fund or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. To make a 529 college savings plan contribution: 1. Go to Ugift529.com 2. Enter Ugift code which is 250-X1O (the last digit is the letter O) 3. Enter YOUR name and the amount of the gift.
John S. Simmons
John S. Simmons, 77, of Loogootee, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center. He was born July 13, 1945 in Rutherford Township, Indiana to the late John O. and Melva (Hembree) Simmons. John married Sandra Pendley on November 10, 1965 and shared nearly 57...
Rodney Eugene Sipes
Rodney Eugene Sipes, 70, of Shoals, passed away October 15, 2022, after a brief illness, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Born November 14, 1951, in Cale, IN, he was the son of Cecil and Evelyn (Sanders) Sipes. He married Anna Stroud on June 11, 1971, at the Methodist Church in Indian Springs.
