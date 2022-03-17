Sangria Bar and Grill opened in Park View

Suspended Brewing’s Josey Schwartz Awarded StarChefs Rising Star: Suspended Brewing Co., known for its sustainable and community-minded focus, has had a lot to celebrate lately. The Pigtown brewery just rang in its four-year anniversary, and its co-owner and brewer Josey Schwartz won StarChefs’ Rising Star Award for Best Brewer earlier this month. StarChefs has recognized up-and-coming industry professionals in four markets each year since 2003, with one of this year’s area’s being the D.C.-Chesapeake region. “It’s a dream to be included in this class of very talented people,” Schwartz tells us, adding that he’s “almost positive” his nomination for the honor came from friend and Ekiben co-owner Steve Chu.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO