ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Sangria Bar and Grill opened in Park View

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Zak for sending the update that Sangria Bar and Grill is now open in the former La Morenita space. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Suspended Brewing; Mera Kitchen Collective; G&A Restaurant

Suspended Brewing’s Josey Schwartz Awarded StarChefs Rising Star: Suspended Brewing Co., known for its sustainable and community-minded focus, has had a lot to celebrate lately. The Pigtown brewery just rang in its four-year anniversary, and its co-owner and brewer Josey Schwartz won StarChefs’ Rising Star Award for Best Brewer earlier this month. StarChefs has recognized up-and-coming industry professionals in four markets each year since 2003, with one of this year’s area’s being the D.C.-Chesapeake region. “It’s a dream to be included in this class of very talented people,” Schwartz tells us, adding that he’s “almost positive” his nomination for the honor came from friend and Ekiben co-owner Steve Chu.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJHL

Eggs Up Grill opens doors at The Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new eatery opened at The Mall at Johnson City Tuesday morning, ready to serve up breakfast and brunch. Eggs Up Grill opened its doors at 6 a.m., and the 2,750 square foot restaurant seats 106 diners inside, with room for 20 more on the outdoor patio. Customers can enjoy […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KSNT News

Hills Bark Park now open in Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hills Bark Park located in Gage park is now open. Hills Bark Park in Gage Park had been closed for construction since Nov. 11, 2021. The new construction replaced and enhanced the main entrance to the park, added new fencing and concrete, new shade structures in the large dog section with […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Street#Nationals Park#Sangria#Food Drink#Javascript#Penn Quarter#Bindaas Bowls Rolls
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
Mashed

Arby's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of This Limited-Time Sandwich

If pumpkin spice heralds the arrival of autumn and peppermint flavors signal the winter holiday season, then green food items mark the coming of St. Patrick's Day. As fast food companies roll out their special products to celebrate, customers look forward to the introduction of green into the usual menu. Whether you're thinking of popular seasonal treats like McDonald's classic Shamrock Shake or even recall dunking your fries into neon green ketchup from Burger King back in 2012, there's no denying that restaurant chains take full advantage of the holiday. Roast beef purveyor Arby's is about to get in on the celebrations.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Best Doughnut Shops Around Baltimore Region

Simply glazed or topped with outrageous concoctions, doughnuts seem to be that timeless sweet treat that will satisfy you any time of year. When Dunkin Donuts just won't cut it, Maryland boasts plenty more to choose from. The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Winston-Salem Journal

Tiffany's Bar & Grill

Fresh ground certified angus beef burger topped with Cheddar cheese, Bacon, our southwest BBQ sauce and Smothered in Crispy Onions. Served with a Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.
DENTON, NC
Community Impact Austin

Nekter Juice Bar opens at Hill Country Galleria

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Nekter Juice Bar opened Feb. 28 at 4005 Market St., Bee Cave, in the Hill Country Galleria. To promote clean eating and ingredient transparency, the bar offers a simple menu featuring six juices, seven smoothies and five handcrafted acai bowls as well as healthy snacks. There are also acai bowls and fresh juice kits for catering along with online ordering for pickup service. 800-385-1650. www.nekterjuicebar.com.
BEE CAVE, TX
architecturaldigest.com

The Newest Rooftop Bars Around the World With Incredible Views

Rooftop bars – they're always so alluring. Indeed, why imbibe at any ordinary bar when you can sip in style at a watering hole with a view? The appeal of a rooftop bar and the panoramas it offers are hard to beat. Personally, we’ve enjoyed many tasty cocktails and stunning vistas at bars in the sky such as Aer at the Four Seasons in Mumbai, Juvia in Miami, and Terrat at the Mandarin Oriental in Barcelona, Spain. These experiences have an air of glamour to them and feel like an elevated night out—no pun intended.
RESTAURANTS
Urban Milwaukee

Feedback Sought On Bay View Park’s Design

The Department of Public Works and Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic have a plan for how to redevelop Zillman Park, 2168 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., into a “multi-functional and inter-generational public space.” Now they would like your feedback. An online survey is available through March 15. The triangular park, bordered by...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy